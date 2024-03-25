Entertainment
Golden Globes, back in Hollywood's good graces, sign five-year contract with CBS
The Golden Globe Awards, which seemed on the verge of being abandoned by Hollywood just two years ago, have found a new home forever, or at least for five years.
On Monday, CBS announced a new five-year deal to broadcast the Globes on the network and stream them live on Paramount+, cementing the show's return to the industry's good graces after years of controversy and reform . The new deal will begin with next year's broadcast.
Last year, CBS agreed to broadcast the Globes, which was without a broadcast partner after ending its decades-long relationship with NBC, in a one-year deal. The January telecast attracted 9.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen data, a 50 percent increase over previous years' broadcast on NBC. According to the network, the show was the third largest CBS special broadcast live on Paramount+ in terms of reach.
Viewership for this year's Globes was still down significantly from 2019, as awards shows across the board faced ratings woes, and the show's host, comedian Jo Koy , took a major beating for his choppy performance. Still, CBS was clearly pleased with the overall results.
The network also airs the Tonys, Grammys and Emmys (the latter in rotation with other broadcast networks) and hopes that the Globes' star-studded reputation as Hollywood's party of the year and its status as the biggest awards ceremony awards honoring both film and television will endure. .
CBS' collaboration with the Globes for this year's broadcast was a big win for both of us and set strong momentum for the 2024 broadcasts, CBS Chairman and CEO George Cheeks said in a statement. . The Globes are a one-of-a-kind live event that adds another special and valuable promotional platform to CBS' annual schedule.
Financial terms of the new deal were not disclosed, but according to several people familiar with the matter, licensing fees under the previous one-year deal were less than $10 million, plus a percentage of advertising revenue earned by Much inferior CBS. the roughly $60 million the Globes received under the previous multi-year deal with NBC in 2018.
The five-year deal with CBS marks what could be the final step in the shows' recently beleaguered resurrection. Two years ago, the Globes, a key precursor on the road to the Oscars, were mired in controversy after a 2021 Times investigation found a lack of diversity within the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., which awarded for a long time awards and raised concerns about its ethics and financial practices. The stars collectively shunned the series, and NBC pulled it from the air for a year, leaving its future uncertain.
But after a series of sweeping reforms that overhauled the awards in every detail, dissolving the HFPA and turning the organization into a for-profit enterprise, the industry has reintegrated the Globes and the marketing tool they provide.
In announcing the new deal, new Globes co-owner Jay Penske, chairman and CEO of Penske Media and Dick Clark Productions, acknowledged the show's recent and checkered history.
CBS stepped up for the Globes during a very difficult time and understood its value, while having the foresight, imagination and conviction to bring this iconic show to its many platforms, Penske, which shares ownership of the Globes with billionaire investor Todd Boehlys Eldridge. Industries, said in a statement. We have long admired CBS' commitment to some of the greatest live cultural events and its long-term partnership further cements this legacy and incredible place in history.
Even before this year, CBS had its own history with the Globes. In the 1980s, the network aired the show for two years before dropping it amid controversy after a surprise nomination for actress Pia Zadora raised ethical questions.
In a statement, Golden Globes chairwoman Helen Hoehne sought to definitively move on from the past, calling the deal with CBS an important step for the Globes. …We are incredibly proud of the audience we have assembled in 2024 and look forward to building on this immense success to make the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards the best and most memorable show yet.
Staff writer Stephen Battaglio contributed to this report.
