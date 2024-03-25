Holi 2024: Alia-Ranbir, Tiger Shroff, Kareena-SaifHow Bollywood celebrated the festival of colors | Watch





Holi, the festival of colors, was celebrated with great enthusiasm, passion and splendor across the country on Monday. As always, Bollywood was not left out of grand celebrations. Like Grate Showman Raj Kapoor's famous Holi celebrations, Bollywood celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to extend their wish on this auspicious occasion and have also given a glimpse of their festival of colors celebrations this year. Several of them shared photos and videos on social media platforms like Instagram of their Holi celebration with family and friends. Bollywood newlywed couples Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat shared adorable photos from their Holi celebration. Here are some videos and photos shared by Bollywood celebrities on social media: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen playing Holi with their neighbors. The famous Bollywood couple was spotted with their daughter, Raha. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat Newlywed Bollywood couple Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat shared a glimpse of their first Holi celebration. Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor spent her Holi at Serengeti with her family and shared pictures with Saif Ali Khan and their sons. Navya Nanda Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter shared a glimpse of their Holi celebrations with her family. She posted photos with Big B and Jaya Bachchan. Kiara Advani Sidharth Malhotra Kiara and Sidharth got married on February 7, 2023. It was their second Holi. The duo took to their official Instagram account to share photos from their Holi celebrations. Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani Disha, Tiger and Akshay were seen playing Holi together. Taking to Instagram, Disha shared a goofy video on social media in which she could be seen playing Holi with Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. Disha captioned the video as Happy Holi.” Stage alert!

