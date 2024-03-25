How Christopher Nolan saved Anne Hathaway amid 2013 Hollywood backlash | Hollywood





Oscar winner Anne Hathaway may have starred in her latest Amazon Prime video, The Idea of ​​You, alongside Nicholas Galitzine just for fun, but her Hollywood journey wasn't always all in sunshine and rainbow. During her first solo Vanity Fair cover, she addressed the 2013 viral Hathahate phenomenon that portrayed her identity as toxic following her Academy Award win for Best Supporting Actress for the musical Les Misérables. Anne Hathaway arrives for the world premiere of “The Idea of ​​You” at the Paramount Theater during the South by Southwest Film Festival, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP) Why this growing hatred online? Nothing. Hathaway simply won an Oscar that year, but that pinnacle moment in her career caused her to fall apart because of how the internet turned against her for simply enjoying her moment at the top. Suddenly, everything she did was considered boring. In her new interview with Vanity Fair, she finally realizes a ton of issues. One of them shows how Hollywood turned its back on the acting marvel, but luckily Christopher Nolan, now an Oscar winner himself, came to his rescue. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Read also | Peter Parker is no more: what Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 would look like Anne Hathaway, Christopher Nolan and the interstellar rescue The Devil Wears Prada actress didn't mince words when discussing all the criticism she received after her Oscar win in 2013. Eventually, she started losing roles due to her alleged personality toxic spread on the Internet. A lot of people didn't want to cast me in roles, because they were very concerned about how toxic my online identity was, Hathaway told Vanity Fair. So what has changed? The ultimate interstellar offer has reached him. I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who didn't care and gave me one of the best roles I've ever had in one of the best films I've ever been a part of,” Anne revealed. In her moving memory of that life-changing moment, she wondered if Nolan knew he had her back at that time. Nonetheless, it worked as a comforting cushion for her, especially since her career didn't lose momentum like it might have had he (not) supported her. Hathaway previously starred in Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises in 2012. The former Batwoman's new film, The Idea of ​​You, premiered at SXSW earlier this month. Its OTT release is scheduled on Prime Video on May 2, 2024.

