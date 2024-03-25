Congress' Vikramaditya on Kangana Ranaut









YEARS |

Update: March 25, 2024 5:08 p.m. EAST

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India]March 25 (ANI): After the Bharatiya Janata Party fielded Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut from Mandi constituency for the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh on Monday said he belonged to the people of the State to decide whether to elect a politician. who will stay with them or they want to vote on behalf of the celebrity.

Appreciating Kangana Ranaut's contribution, Vikramaditya said she had contributed to Bollywood and made the country and the state proud, but the political battlefield was new for her.

“As far as Kangna Ranaut is concerned, as a BJP candidate, we respect her. She is a renowned actress and she has made our state proud in Bollywood. I have watched a few films here and she has done a good job. It's a political battleground, and this constituency represents a third of the state. The big question at hand is to recruit a person whose priorities are acting in films and who has a connection with Bollywood. Saura- “Will she devote time to this third of the Himachal Pradesh zone? he said.

Further, the Congress leader said that BJP's decision to field Kangana Ranaut is not good as its priority will be Bollywood.

“Relying on fame is not the right decision. As far as I know, his priority will be Bollywood. The people of Mandi will have to decide whether they want an all-time politician who is always among the people in their grief – sorrow and happiness or they will vote on fame. This decision will be taken by the people of Mandi,” he added. Vikramaditya also raised questions over Himachal Pradesh girl Kangana Ranaut's contribution to the state, which will also have to be assessed soon.

“The contribution she made to our state is a big question. She also announced something during the floods, but did not contribute. I don't want to go into details, but the expected contribution from the daughter of Himachal Pradesh is a debatable issue. We will discuss all these issues shortly. Once it enters the battlefield, these issues will naturally be discussed,” Singh said.

The Himachal Pradesh minister claimed that the Congress MP was part of the people of the state and had tried to help in disaster situations.

Asked whether the six Congress rebels would join the BJP, he said the people of the state would answer this question in the by-elections. He also said that the Congress party would soon overcome all political, legal and economic battles.

“In the 2022-23 assembly elections, the people of the state have given a message and mandate in favor of the Congress party, and under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, we are doing our best to contribute to the development of the party. “There were also shortcomings in the state. I have been a person who openly opposed evil and also supported good,” he said.

“We had a majority with a mandate of 40 MPs, and three independents supported us now that they left and joined another party. Now the people of the state will decide which direction to go. I am sure the people will support the Congress party. “We will overcome and win all battles, whether political, economic or legal. We also need introspection and we will improve these shortcomings. The candidates will be finalized soon at the party meeting scheduled in Chandigarh,” he added. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/politics/her-priority-will-be-bollywood-congress-vikramaditya-on-kangana-ranaut20240325170815

