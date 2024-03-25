Sebastin Gutirrez: the Rigo actor left La Maison des Célèbres to take care of his mental health

Sebastin Gutirrez, recently eliminated from La Maison des Célèbres, is Chacho in Rigo's novel – credit to the RCN channel

Sébastien Gutirrez, ex-participant of The house of the famous, I entered the reality show confident that I had all the attitudes, skills and competencies needed to win the competition. However, his participation in the competition ended, leaving a great mark due to the love he always showed to his wife, the dancer Diana Correa, to which he added during his days of confinement. The actor had to withdraw from the reality show on the recommendation of the program's psychological team; In turn, with Cristina and Carla, he assured that his mental health was detrimental in recent weeks, so he left with the security of making the best decision to take care of himself.

Few people know that the 25-year-old actor was born in El Salvador, a Central American country. At a young age, his mother moved to Colombia where he developed his artistic career from a young age.

He plays Chacho, one of Rigoberto Urn in the novel that tells the story of the cyclist born in Urrao (Antioquia), and who won the hearts of viewers with his jokes and his loyalty to the runner.

Actor Sebastin Gutirrez was one of the most sensitive participants of The House of the Famous and the one who missed his family the most – credit @canalrcn/Instagram

The actor's passage in the coexistence competition was marked by the sensitivity he showed and the love for his wife, the dancer Diana Correa, with whom he has been married for three years. He was the first of the participants to break down and burst into tears in the absence of his partner, and as Sebastin told Infobae Colombia, his biggest fear was being away from home and not not being there for your partner. My biggest fear when I agreed to participate in this reality show was the possibility that my wife would need me. and not being there for her at that time, Gutirrez commented.

For her part, Diana added. Sebas is a person who resolves and we have generated this dependence that he is always there when I need him, it is going to be very hard, plus he is the one who wakes me up every morning with a kiss on the cheek, we are very romantic in our own way.

However, his moments of weakness were not the only ones that marked his participation, since Sébastien was part of one of the tensest episodes of the program until his departure. The disagreement with his best friend, also the actor Julin Trujillo, with whom he declared that he would be the participant with whom he would get along best; However, Both accused each other of disloyalty. Despite everything, a few days later, they managed to resolve their differences through dialogue and to strengthen their friendship born in the together from the Serie nurses, production in which both starred.

In 2011, at just 12 years old, he landed the lead role in the series The good yearsAnd redo from the same North American series The good years, which catapulted him to be nominated for best child actor at the awards Children's Choice Awards and the 2011 National Talent Best Child Actor Award, putting him in the sights of directors. Although it should be noted that before that, he had already formed the castings of major series like Sincere love Yes Beer.

Sebastin Gutirrez was the first participant to burst into tears during the famous La casa de los competition – credit @canalrcn/Instagram

Even if the Salvadoran actor has a long theatrical career, notably in musical comedies, where he met his wife, his profession was mainly built on the screens. Among his best-known works is the television story of Jaime Garzn, To love you Yes Elite Command.

Once he began his romance with dancer Diana Correa, he converted to Christianity of which he is a practitioner. In fact, the actor He sought advice and approval from his church. before agreeing to be part The house of the famous, because he knew he would be exposed 24/7. I had the support of my religious community, which was a great strength because I didn't know what Colombia was going to look like, I shared.