'Yellowstone' actor refused to sit next to masked passenger on plane





A 'Yellowstone' star speaks out after alleged standoff on a plane. Forrie J. Smith, who plays Lloyd Pierce in the Paramount Network western, went to Instagram Saturday to claim he was kicked off a flight after refusing to sit next to a passenger wearing a mask. In one video, which Smith appeared to be filming from an airport, the actor told fans that he “just got kicked off a plane” because he “told them I didn't feel like it.” “comfortable to be sitting next to someone with a mask”. He also said he had been sitting at the Houston airport for “three hours.” Smith did not mention which airline he was flying on. USA TODAY has reached out to a representative for the actor for comment. In his video, Smith admitted he had been “drinking” but denied being “drunk”, suggesting that was the reason he was given for why he was allegedly kicked off the flight. “They threw me off the plane because I'm drunk, because you don't want to stand up and tell everyone what this is about,” he said. “I just told them I didn’t feel comfortable sitting next to someone who had to wear a mask, and I got off the plane.” Smith also appeared in “Better Call Saul” and worked on the crew of films like “2 Guns” and “Hell or High Water,” according to his IMDB page. Kevin CostnerBreaks Silence on 'Yellowstone' Feud, Says He Fought to Return to Hit Series In 2022, the actor refused to attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where the cast of “Yellowstone” was nominated, due to the COVID-19 vaccination requirement at the ceremony. “I will not get vaccinated,” he said in a video at the time. “I haven't been vaccinated since I was little. I don't vaccinate my dogs. I don't vaccinate my horses. I've never been vaccinated against the flu. I never will.” Wearing masks on domestic flights has not been federally required since 2022, although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declare that to wear a mask while traveling can “help protect others who cannot avoid being in crowded places when traveling” and who may be more vulnerable. Do I have to wear a mask for my flight?What you need to know about COVID and travel. Smith received some pushback in the comments of his Instagram video, with one follower asking how he knows the person wearing a mask “doesn't have cancer and is just going through chemotherapy treatments or something else that warrants Is she wearing one?” Another follower commented, “I wore a mask all the time when my mom was in hospice care and went back and forth to see her. This post makes me sad as a fan.” Contributor: Kathleen Wong, USA TODAY

