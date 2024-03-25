Waterbury resident goes to Hollywood on American Idol!





WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury resident is heading to Hollywood! Amari Keys auditioned for American Idol in an episode that aired on March 17. She arrived at the audition “full of light and joy,” American Idol judge Katy Perry told her. Keys sang Brittany Spears' song “Toxic” with a mouth trumpet performance, then sang a second song, Sara Bareilles' “She Used to be Mine” after Perry requested another song. “I just feel like there’s more,” Perry said when asking Keys what song could best sum up who she is. Amari Keys, Waterbury resident who scored a ticket to Hollywood on American Idol (SOURCE: SryAmari) Keys said she chose the second song based on her past and who she was. “I think for the longest time I've been trying to live a life that wasn't mine and this is the first year I've taken control of my own life,” Keys said. “I just want people to know that they can do it, that’s all.” These Celebrities Picked UConn Men to Win the NCAA Tournament

She shared her story as a transgender woman and how she lost some people in her life because of it. “I think it's normal to lose a lot of people and I'm not mad at them, as I understand it, it's very different,” Keys said during his hearing. “I don’t expect people to understand everything, I just want to love everyone.” Her performance earned her two yeses from judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie and one no from judge Luke Bryan. Amari Keys, Waterbury resident who scored a ticket to Hollywood on American Idol (SOURCE: SryAmari) Other Waterbury residents can watch his trip to Hollywood on Sundays at 8 p.m.

