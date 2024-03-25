Carol Burnett plays Wordle with Allison Janney daily





Carol Burnett lets the world watch her Word SKILLS.

The comedy legend, 90, shared during Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark that she plays New York Times daily pun and she had a pretty hot streak.

While meeting with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Burnett revealed that she and Royal Palm his co-star Allison Janney plays Wordle together.

After Ripa asked Burnett who Wordle's best player was, Burnett said, “We're kind of tied.”

“I have something to say,” she added. “I've had Wordle in 1 seven times.”





“Word in 1,” for Burnett, in this case, means she guessed the word of the day in just one try, a difficult feat to accomplish. “Sometimes the word was Talen. Or intuition, or hiding. Or the other day it was towel. And for some reason, I don't know…”

“You can see it,” Consuelos, 52, interjected.

“You know, I'm in a hotel, I need some extra towels, so I put one towel down and that was it,” Burnett revealed. “It was crazy!”







Burnett's prowess in Wordle isn't necessarily a secret, as Julia Louis-Dreyfus previously opened up about how she and the comedy legend bond over acting in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month.

Now we talk and we've become friends, and we have dinner from time to time, which is very nice too, the Veep elder, 63 years old, shared this month.

Let me tell you, this woman is amazing at Wordle and all puns,” Louis-Dreyfus shared. “She does Spelling Bee until she gets not Genius, but Queen Bee. This woman doesn't mess around when it comes to puns.

Burnett also confirmed to PEOPLE that she plays Wordle “every morning.”

Carol Burnett poses for a photo at the NBCU FYC House in May 2023.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty







Elsewhere during his conversation on LiveBurnett gave a preview of his new show Royal Palm and her birthday to-do list before hitting the big 9-1 on April 26. Right now, his sights are set on Bradley Cooper.

After Burnett recalled her hopes of meeting George Clooney before she turned 90, she told Ripa and Consuelos that she was “now thinking about Bradley Cooper.”

“Everyone knows this is the official Bradley Cooper morning show,” Ripa, 53, said. “He loves this show. Brad? Call Carol. And you know which phone to use.”

“I don't think it'll work with my husband,” Burnett later joked about Brian Miller, her husband of more than 20 years.

Burnett didn't just bond with Janney on the set of their new series. On Royal PalmKristen Wiig plays Maxine Simmons, a woman who wants to rise to the high society of Palm Beach in 1969, while Burnett plays Norma, a character known as “the grande dame of Palm Beach high society.”

We have dinner and talk and text and she's so funny, Wiig told PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of the Apple TV+ series. I insisted on her yesterday and she made everyone laugh.

And I'm a better person for knowing her. I just love him,” she added.

Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes ofRoyal Palmarrive Wednesday on Apple TV+, andLive with Kelly and Markbroadcast weekdays (check local listings).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/carol-burnett-plays-wordle-with-allison-janney-daily-8620092 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos