Kushner buys Hollywood sites near Hard Rock for apartments





Kushner Companies is under contract to purchase a package of land in Hollywood near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, The real deal has learned. Kushner, based in New York and led by Charles Kushner, his daughter Nicole Kushner Meyer and Laurent Morali, is buying the two adjacent lots at 4220 and 4231 North 58th Avenue, according to sources. The sites are just south of Stirling Road and east of U.S. Route 441. They total approximately 5.7 acres. Kushner will seek approvals for a project of about 480 apartments, the sources said. The company is not expected to take advantage of the Live Local Act. The new state law offers developers height, density and tax benefits if they include income-restricted workforce housing in their projects. It's unclear when Kushner is expected to close his sites and how much he will pay for them. The company declined to comment on the agreements. PPG Developments Ari Pearl (PPG Development) Property records show 58 Oak LLC, led by Ari Pearl and Reuven Rogatinsky, is selling the smaller parcel at 4231 North 58th Avenue. It last traded at $1.6 million in 2018. The 4.2-acre Hollywood site on the west side of 58th Avenue is owned by 4220 N 58th Avenue Partners LLC, led by Fort Lauderdale attorney Samuel Rogatinsky. It previously traded for $2.8 million in 2021. It includes a 5,500-square-foot home, records show. Aaron Jungreis of Rosewood Realty Group marketed the assembly off-market. Michael Szafranski, Florida acquisitions manager for Kushner, represents the company. Pearl, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has been active in Hollywood and Hallandale Beach. Earlier this month, his company, PPG Development, obtained a land use change from the city of Hollywood for The Club at Emerald Hills golf course. PPG now plans to redesign and redevelop the course with 332 condos, pending site plan and rezoning approvals. His company also redeveloped the Shell Bay Club at 501 Diplomat Parkway in Hallandale, formerly called the Diplomat Golf & Tennis Club, with an expansion of the golf course and a new 26-story, 250-unit apartment building. He is also developing Shell Bay Residences with Witkoff. Kushner's apartment development project is the first in Hollywood. In Fort Lauderdale, Kushner and Aimco plan to develop a site near the Brightline station into nearly 1,000 residential units. They sold part of the larger development to condo developer Harvey Hernandez in December for $31.2 million. Earlier this year, Kushner won approval for a nearly 90-unit luxury apartment development on the non-waterfront side of Collins Avenue, which will include a roughly 1,200-square-foot synagogue marking the first project in Kushner at Surfside. The company also has projects in Miami Gardens and Miami's Wynwood and Edgewater neighborhoods. Learn more

