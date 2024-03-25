Anne Hathaway was told she would have no sex appeal in Hollywood

Anne Hathaway revealed in her new Vanity Fair cover that she was told she had no sex appeal when she was a young actress just starting out in Hollywood. Not that she ever bought into that statement: “I was like, 'I'm a Scorpio.' I know what I look like on a Saturday night,'” she said.

Hathaway began her career when she was a teenager, shooting her breakout role in Disney's “The Princess Diaries” at the age of 17. She said the cultural definition of what it means to be sexy was much narrower in her early days as Hollywood stardom than it is today.

“The male gaze was very dominant, very pervasive and very juvenile,” Hathaway said, noting that one's feelings are far more important in the film and television business these days than one's physical appearance.

Hathaway's latest role was as single mother Solène in “The Idea of ​​You.” The film is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Robinne Lee and focuses on the blossoming and unexpected romance between Solène, 40, and the 24-year-old lead singer of the world's sexiest boy band (played in the film by Nicolas Galitzine). Hathaway was drawn to the film because it shows that it's never too late for a woman to come of age. The film is also sex-positive.

“It's not like a healthy, consensual female orgasm (okay, multiple) is going to change the world,” Hathaway wrote in a note to Vanity Fair, “but I'm really happy to be part of a story who takes pleasure in woman. pleasure.”

“The Idea of ​​You” premiered to great reviews at SXSW. VarietyPeter Deburge of Peter Deburge wrote in his review: “Hathaway's rock single mother character doesn't need a boyfriend, much less a boy band fling, to fulfill her.” But her on-again, off-again romance with pop star smitten Nicholas Galitzine appears to be one for the ages…the chemistry between Hathaway and Galitzine seems real.

“The Idea of ​​You” premieres May 2 on Amazon Prime Video. Meeting on Vanity Fair's website to read Hathaway's latest cover in its entirety.