Nevada 'NCIS' actor arrested for breaching Capitol on Jan. 6





Actor becomes seventh Nevada-related arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The FBI arrested a Nevada actor who appeared on several television shows for his alleged involvement at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to documents reviewed by 8 News Now investigators. Nolan Freeman, of Dayton, appeared in an episode of NCIS in 2019, documents show. He also starred in the series The Rookie and in the film Devils Night. A grand jury subpoenaed airline records, finding that Freeman traveled from Sacramento to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 4, 2021, documents show. He returned to northern Nevada on January 8. The FBI traced Freeman's phone and found it inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, documents show. The FBI also located videos of Freeman from multiple cameras inside the building. The FBI arrested a Nevada actor who appeared on several television shows for his alleged involvement at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to documents reviewed by 8 News Now investigators. (FBI/United States District Court/KLAS) Freeman faces four charges, including disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, records show. The FBI arrested Freeman on March 19 in Carson City. The FBI has arrested more than 1,300 people for crimes related to Jan. 6, the department said. More than 450 people are accused of assaulting or obstructing law enforcement. The longest sentence a judge has imposed for Jan. 6 is 14 years for a man who threw a chair at a line of police officers. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov. Freeman is the seventh Nevada man to face charges related to January 6. Two men with ties to Las Vegas were already serving prison sentences for their roles as of January 6. Ronald Ronnie Sandlin, who lived in Las Vegas, began serving a 63-month prison sentence in December 2022. Nathaniel Nate DeGrave, also of Las Vegas, began his sentence last summer. The FBI arrested a Nevada actor who appeared on several television shows for his alleged involvement at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to documents reviewed by 8 News Now investigators. (FBI/United States District Court/KLAS) Last March, the FBI arrested Bradley Nelson, a truck driver in North Las Vegas, for allegedly breaking into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and then tweeting about it, saying in part, “I was in the capital city “. [sic] and all hell broke loose, documents obtained by 8 News Now investigators say. In December 2022, Brandon Dillard, 40, the man believed to be the Spider Nazi, who climbed the exterior of the U.S. Capitol building and then entered through a broken window, pleaded guilty. Last April, a judge sentenced a fifth man, Josiah Kenyon, of Winnemucca, to six years in prison for his involvement. Kenyon attacked officers and caused more than $40,000 in damage. Earlier this year, the FBI arrested 51-year-old Mario Gonzalez. Gonzalez obtained a fire extinguisher and sprayed it at the direction of police, documents state. A judge released Freeman before an April court date in Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.8newsnow.com/investigators/ncis-actor-from-nevada-arrested-for-breaching-capitol-on-jan-6/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos