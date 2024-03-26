Patrick Swayze Road House purists should hate Jake Gyllenhaals' version

The only thing more pointless than remaking a great film is remaking a decidedly unique one. This is the case for director Doug Liman and star Jake Gyllenhaals. Relay, a modernized version of the 1989 cult classic, headlined by Patrick Swayze, every fiber of which is so strangely, extravagantly, and inimitablely '80s that to remove it from its era would be to court disaster. When this second iteration was first announced, it seemed like a doomed endeavor if for no other reason than recapturing the original style and spirit of lightning in a bottle was impossible, and trying to replicating it with the 2024 attitude was almost as futile. . Now that the finished product has arrived, that prediction has come true, although Liman's latest, at least in its final passage, delves into a gonzo vein that suggests the better film it could have been.

Written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry with a surprising lack of eclectic verve, Relay, which hit Prime Video on March 21, is the kind of lead affair that spells out the subtext of its predecessors and resorts to lame role reversals and boring additions while stripping away most of its wacky elements. In a nowhere New York bar where men throw punches for money, a tattooed fighter dispatches an opponent, and the fact that this thuggish individual is played by Post Malone proves to be hilariously incongruous casting . Yet despite the fact that his camera swings and sways in harmony with his subjects (and sometimes assumes the point of view of his pugilists), Liman opts primarily for a dispiriting tone of gritty, dirty realism. When Dalton (Gyllenhaal) appears and tough guy Post Malone is reluctant to stand face to face with him, the protagonist's imposing reputation is immediately established, as is his build when, in the parking lot, he takes a beating. knife (courtesy of a disgruntled better) in the process.

To treat this injury, Dalton is approached by Frankie (Jessica Williams) with a proposition she had originally intended for another fighter: Shell pays him $5,000/week to clean his dive bar in Key West. Dalton refuses, but, after a brush with death, he changes his mind and heads to the Sunshine State, where he discovers that Frankie's truck stop is called The Road House. A later joke about the name does little to make up for its lack of originality, which is further accentuated by Dalton's discussion at a local bookstore with precocious young Charlie (Hannah Lanier), who remarks that the story of Dalton, that is to say an outsider, is hired to defend the name. a small-town outpost far from the rich scoundrels, it feels like a western. This script from Bagarozzi and Mondrys feels compelled to say what director Rowdy Herrington and Swayzes Relay wordlessly suggested is one of many contrasts that do this film little service.

Reproducing his ancestor, RelayDalton's central location features musicians playing behind a wire cage, an eccentric employee who brings Dalton breakfast after his first night on the job, and underlings who improve their bouncer skills under Dalton's tutelage. In these and other respects, Liman reproduces weakly, its derivative character drained of all life. Additionally, it stages its initial introductions and action with moderate robustness but little hilarity, except for the sight of Dalton literally slapping a group of biker gang thugs causing trouble in the Frankie's establishment. Gyllenhaal speaks in a soft, amusing voice as he dispatches his enemies with extreme prejudice, and to his credit, the exhausted actors and sarcastic one-liners and wry facial expressions keep his Dalton from being a totally faded photocopy.

RelayThe big change is that while Swayzes Dalton was a suave, mullet, martial arts-wielding, tai chi-loving desperado Zen romance novel hunk who was the best at his job as a bouncer, Gyllenhaals' hero is a disgraced, disheveled, hoodie-wearing bum who was a UFC heavyweight (i.e. he's the worst). As before, Dalton is haunted by a past that involves the murder of a man. Yet here it simply means that he is a psycho iteration of the Incredible Hulk whose only fear is losing control of his overtly articulate rage point which simplifies what was implied by the previous film . After being injured in a fight, Dalton goes to a hospital where, according to lore, he meets a nurse, Ellie (Daniela Melchior), who treats him and falls in love with him, probably because he says things like: No one ever wins a fight. Their chemistry, however, is zero, as Liman spends virtually no time trying to develop it, just as he devotes minimal effort to fleshing out his peripheral characters, including Frankie and Charlie.

Dalton eventually learns that the root of The Road Houses' problem is Ben Brandt (Billy Magnussen), the son of an imprisoned drug dealer who wants Frankie's bar for his own mysterious reasons. Magnussen does a passable job exuding the right to be a kingpin wannabe, but Relay mainly strives to generate electricity via true UFC icon Conor McGregor, who struts around and smashes everything in sight as a henchman named Knox hired by Ben's father to finish the work her child started. McGregor is a formidable presence and his extended battles with Gyllenhaal are the highlights of the proceedings. Still, even with a perpetually crazy smile on his face, he's no crazier than the first one. RelayJimmy (Marshall Teague), the crazy gay-baiting right-hand man, and the longer he's on screen, the more repetitive his wild energy proves.

In almost every respect, Relay is a downgrade: Melchior is nothing bland compared to the attractive Kelly Lynch (and her big hair and bigger glasses); Magnussen is a whiny idiot who can't stand up to Ben Gazzara's criminal bigwig; the artists playing at the Road House are not the Jeff Healey Band; and there isn't even a counterpart for Sam Elliott's intensely macho mentor, Wade Garrett. Where are the residents who are intimidated by the underground business taking over their community and eventually learn to fight back? Where is the lovemaking against a brick wall on a farm? And where is a climax as hilarious and strange as Gazzaras' room of taxidermy trophies? The director at least gets one gratuitous butt shot, but he mostly avoids the really weird touches.

Only as it approaches its conclusion does Liman's film flirt with the kind of over-the-top absurdity that its premise justifies, from Gyllenhaal committing homicide with impunity to being thrown in the air between racing speedboats or taking down McGregor's villain in incredibly violent fashion. . When Knox notices that the duo, competing on a small inflatable boat, now have their own private octagon, and Dalton responds: What? Who taught you the shapes? Relay participates in the pleasant madness that it needed from the start. Unfortunately, it's too little, too late for a company that largely retreads with minimal special features.

Swayzes Relay remains an enduring genre favorite precisely because it embraces the enthusiastic excesses of the 1980s (Clothes! Hair! Women! Sexism! Brutality! Bad moods!) with unabashed, irony-free love and pride. Meanwhile, like the limp rendition of Metallica's Enter Sandman that plays during its final battle, Liman's adaptation is an uninspired cover that desperately needs the fire and flair of its predecessors.