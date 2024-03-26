Yellowstone actor Forrie J. Smith refused to sit next to a passenger wearing a mask





Forrie J. Smith, the actor who plays Lloyd Pierce in the Paramount Network western series Yellowstone, claims he was kicked off a flight for refusing to sit next to a passenger who was wearing a mask. Smith, 65, spoke about the incident in a Instagram video SATURDAYtelling his more than 500,000 followers that he didn't feel comfortable sitting next to the masked individual. You know, my people on social media tell me you love me face to face. But you know what, I can't say face to face what I want, his message began. I just got kicked off a plane, uh, where am I? Houston, Texas, he continued. Because I told them I didn't feel comfortable sitting next to someone with a mask. He admitted he had been drinking for three hours while waiting at an undisclosed airport, but insisted he was not drunk. But they threw me off the plane because I'm drunk. Because you're not going to stand up and tell everyone what bullshit this is, he added. Smith did not immediately respond to HuffPost's request for comment. Followers of the Tombstone cast widely criticized Smith in the comments section for his reaction to the masked passenger. What if that person visited a sick family member and just took extra safety precautions, one person asked. Always be kind. You never know what they might experience. I wore a mask all the time when my mother was in hospice care and traveling back and forth to see her. This message makes me sad as a fan, wrote another. I liked your work on the show but being drunk in public is absurd, especially at your age AND as a public figure representing a successful franchise, someone else commented. A mask does you no harm. Please stop acting like a child. Another added: I can't for the life of me understand why anyone else wearing a mask is so threatening to some people!!! Many people live with a loved one who is immunocompromised (e.g., cancer, heart disease). Smith previously made headlines for refusing to attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022 due to the requirement that all attendees show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. I would like to apologize to you for not being able to attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards. I don't want to offend anyone, Smith said in a since-deleted Instagram video posted to his account at the time, Fox News reports. I am not vaccinated and it is mandatory to be vaccinated to attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony. The actor continued: I'm not vaccinated. I will not get vaccinated. I haven't been vaccinated since I was little. I do not vaccinate my dogs; I do not vaccinate my horses. I have never had a flu shot and never will. I believe they compromise your immunities. Support HuffPost Our 2024 coverage needs you Your loyalty matters to us At HuffPost, we believe everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford expensive news subscriptions. That's why we're committed to providing in-depth, carefully fact-checked information that is freely accessible to everyone. Whether you come to HuffPost for updates on the 2024 presidential race, hard-hitting investigations into the critical issues facing our country today, or news stories that make you laugh, we value you. The truth is that producing news costs money, and we're proud that we've never put our stories behind an expensive paywall. Would you like to join us in helping keep our stories free for everyone? Your contribution of as little as $2 will go a long way. As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country hangs in the balance. At HuffPost, we believe a free press is essential to producing well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for all, even if other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls. Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns of this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis, and timely takes you won't find anywhere else. Reporting in today's political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support. Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for everyone. Dear HuffPost reader Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We're sincerely grateful to readers like you who help us ensure our journalism remains free for all. The stakes are high this year and our coverage for 2024 could benefit from continued support. Would you consider becoming a regular HuffPost contributor? Dear HuffPost reader Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We're sincerely grateful to readers like you who help us ensure our journalism remains free for all. The stakes are high this year and our coverage for 2024 could benefit from continued support. If circumstances have changed since your last contribution, we hope you will consider contributing to HuffPost again. Support HuffPost Have you already contributed? Log in to hide these messages.

