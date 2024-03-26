Entertainment
Yellowstone actor Forrie J. Smith refused to sit next to a passenger wearing a mask
Forrie J. Smith, the actor who plays Lloyd Pierce in the Paramount Network western series Yellowstone, claims he was kicked off a flight for refusing to sit next to a passenger who was wearing a mask.
Smith, 65, spoke about the incident in a Instagram video SATURDAYtelling his more than 500,000 followers that he didn't feel comfortable sitting next to the masked individual.
You know, my people on social media tell me you love me face to face. But you know what, I can't say face to face what I want, his message began.
I just got kicked off a plane, uh, where am I? Houston, Texas, he continued. Because I told them I didn't feel comfortable sitting next to someone with a mask.
He admitted he had been drinking for three hours while waiting at an undisclosed airport, but insisted he was not drunk.
But they threw me off the plane because I'm drunk. Because you're not going to stand up and tell everyone what bullshit this is, he added.
Smith did not immediately respond to HuffPost's request for comment.
Followers of the Tombstone cast widely criticized Smith in the comments section for his reaction to the masked passenger.
What if that person visited a sick family member and just took extra safety precautions, one person asked. Always be kind. You never know what they might experience.
I wore a mask all the time when my mother was in hospice care and traveling back and forth to see her. This message makes me sad as a fan, wrote another.
I liked your work on the show but being drunk in public is absurd, especially at your age AND as a public figure representing a successful franchise, someone else commented. A mask does you no harm. Please stop acting like a child.
Another added: I can't for the life of me understand why anyone else wearing a mask is so threatening to some people!!! Many people live with a loved one who is immunocompromised (e.g., cancer, heart disease).
Smith previously made headlines for refusing to attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022 due to the requirement that all attendees show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
I would like to apologize to you for not being able to attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards. I don't want to offend anyone, Smith said in a since-deleted Instagram video posted to his account at the time, Fox News reports. I am not vaccinated and it is mandatory to be vaccinated to attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony.
The actor continued: I'm not vaccinated. I will not get vaccinated. I haven't been vaccinated since I was little. I do not vaccinate my dogs; I do not vaccinate my horses. I have never had a flu shot and never will. I believe they compromise your immunities.
