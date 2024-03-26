Christine Blasey Ford Celebrated by Hollywood Liberals at Star-Stocked Literary Evening: 'We Stand With You'





Hollywood liberals rolled out the red carpet for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kanavaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, as part of her splashy media tour to promote her new book. Ford entered the national spotlight in 2018 after making a sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh during his Senate confirmation, sparking an explosive political battle on Capitol Hill. She resurfaced last week with the release of her memoir “One Way Back.” The final stop on her book tour was a star-studded party Sunday in West Hollywood. “We stand with you because you have stood with us so courageously, and we honor you and we celebrate you. We raise our glasses to you tonight,” actress Kerry Washington said in a speech: according to Variety. “To your courage, to your beauty, to your generosity as you continue to do more than you have to. You owe us nothing and we owe you everything.” CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD RETURNS IN THE SPOTLIGHT, WITH THE PRESS SYMPATHETIC ON RETIREMENT Washington reportedly co-hosted the party with The Meteor co-founder Cindi Leive, photographer and author Amanda de Caadent, Invisible Hand CEO Genevieve Roth, and Propper Daley CEO Greg Propper. Other high-profile attendees included actresses Elizabeth Banks, Busy Phillips and Marisa Tomei, Monica Lewinsky and trans activist Dylan Mulvaney. Additionally, Leive read aloud a message sent by Justice Clarence Thomas' accuser, Anita Hill. CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD WAS DEVASTATED BY INVESTIGATIONS AFTER FINDING NO EVIDENCE TO SUPPORT KAVANAUGH'S CHARGES “Christine, you will always be my greatest example of courage and commitment to the truth, even in the face of indifference and hostility,” Hill wrote in his message, according to the report. “Thank you for writing One Way Back. It is a testament to your honesty and willingness to relive your painful experiences so that other victims of violence can be heard. Just as your testimony did in 2018, today Today, One Way Back will pave the way for the healing and accountability that survivors desire and deserve. “It’s so nice to meet new people, new friends and allies and I really look forward to speaking with you more while I’m here,” Ford reportedly told supporters at the event. “Thank you very much for reading the book and I hope you enjoy it.” Ford, a psychologist at Stanford University, claimed that Kavanaugh molested her at a summer party in 1982 when they were in high school, a claim Kavanaugh flatly denied during his confirmation. Critics of Ford have criticized him for not remembering the exact date and location of the alleged assault and pointed out his lack of corroborating witnesses, except for notes from a 2012 couples therapy session at the during which she shared her allegation. Meanwhile, Kavanaugh kept his decades-old calendar showing what he did each day that summer. A memo published by then-Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said in November 2018 that Senate and FBI investigations found “no evidence” to support sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh . CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD DIDN'T KNOW HER TESTIMONY AGAINST KAVANAUGH WOULD BE TELEVISED UNTIL THE LAST MINUTE CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The late California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, first learned of Ford's allegations in July 2018, but served on it until September while Kavanaugh's confirmation was underway . Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate in a vote of 5,048 votes in October 2018. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin was the only Democrat to vote with the Republicans.

