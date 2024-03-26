Andrew Scott becomes first actor to win British Film and Theater Critics Awards in the same year









By Naomi Clarke, Pennsylvania Senior Entertainment Reporter Irish star Andrew Scott made history after becoming the first to win the British Film and Theater Critics Circle Best Actor award in the same year. His personal performance in Vanya, an adaptation of Russian playwright Anton Chekhov's family drama Uncle Vanya, won him the theater prize on Monday at Soho Place in London. It comes after he was named Actor of the Year at the London Film Critics Circle for his starring role in Andrew Haigh's moving drama All Of Us Strangers last month. Andrew Scott with his Best Actor award at the annual UK Critics Circle Theater Awards (Ian West/PA) Photo by Ian West

Accepting the award at the Critics Circle Theater Awards, Scott said of the arts: “A lot of people need it, I need it and we all do. The arts must be protected, celebrated and funded. So I just want to say thank you to the artists. The ceremony also saw Doctor Who star David Tennant win the award for Best Shakespearean Performance for his leading role in Donmar Warehouse's production of the tragedy Macbeth. Oscar nominee Sophie Okonedo won Best Actress for her lead character in @sohoplaces Medea, an adaptation of Euripides' ancient Greek tragedy. While Rupert Goold won best director for Dear England, James Graham's hit play about Gareth Southgate and England's journey to the 2022 World Cup. Joseph Fiennes, who plays Southgate in both the show and its upcoming BBC adaptation, was at the ceremony alongside actor Will Close. Sophie Okonedo with her Best Actress award at the annual UK Critics Circle Theater Awards (Ian West/PA) Photo by Ian West

Close took to the stage as England captain Harry Kane to accept the award on Goolds' behalf. Nicholas Hytner's revival of Guys & Dolls was named best musical while Jack Thornes' The Motive And The Cue won best new play. The latter dramatizes the explosive tensions between actors John Gielgud and Richard Burton as they rehearsed the 1964 production of Hamlet, with Mark Gatiss taking on Gielgud's role and Johnny Flynn as Burton. Jack Thorne with the Michael Billington Award for Best New Gong for The Motive And The Cue (Ian West/PA) Photo by Ian West

Jack Wolfe, who stars in the Donmar Theaters rock musical Next to Normal, and Louis McCartney, currently leading the cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, were both named as the most promising newcomers. The Most Promising Playwright award went to Marcelo Dos Santos, behind the new drama Backstairs Billy, and Matilda Feyisayo Ibini, who created the new coming-of-age play Sleepova which explores black female friendship. The Critics Circle Theater Awards are voted on entirely by critics by secret ballot.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.anglocelt.ie/2024/03/25/andrew-scott-becomes-first-actor-to-win-uk-film-and-theatre-critics-awards-in-same-year/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos