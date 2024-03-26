Bollywood in Brownsville to help raise funds for the Ozanam Center

The city of Brownsville will host an event to benefit the city's homeless shelter.

The event is called Bollywood in Brownsville and the money raised will be donated to the Ozanam Center.

Brownsville Commissioner for District 2 Linda Macias said she visited the shelter in November and noticed the shelter was in need of funds.

She explained that the reason for hosting a Bollywood theme was the strong Indian community in the Rio Grande Valley.

“We wanted to do something fun and Bollywood, it's Indian Hollywood. And so their music, their traditional clothing, their costumes, their colors, it's vibrant and it's something we want to do for our community,” Macias said.

She says there's no decision yet on how the money will help the shelter, but hopes it will help improve the infrastructure.

The event will take place Friday, April 19 at the Brownsville Events Center. The dress code will be formal or traditional, and food and music will be provided.

