Death of Major Walking Dead Character Ends Impressive 7-Year Acting Streak

The Walking Dead the franchise has been running for over a decade and many characters have been killed off in the process, but the series' latest death ends an impressive 7-year acting streak. With The Walking Dead: those who live exploring the dangerous Civic Republic Military while marking the return of Rick and Michonne, the series became one of the franchise's biggest spinoffs to date. Although the stakes were high in both cases Ghost town And Daryl Dixon, Those who live seems even bigger, and the series' latest death proves just how much Rick and Michonne's story is in danger.





Having debuted in 2010, the main Walking death the show went through character after character. Big deaths were necessary to keep the franchise interesting, and while Rick Grimes and Daryl Dixon survived from the start, not every character is so lucky. Some survivors are killed surprisingly quickly, while others last much longer than expected. Although Those who liveThe most recent departure of The Walking DeadIt's one of the most haunting deaths in the franchise, but it's a big surprise because it marks the end of a franchise veteran's 7-year streak.





Jadis was the only Walking Dead character with major roles in 3 different shows

Pollyanna McIntosh played Jadis on The Walking Dead, World Beyond & The Ones Who Live

Jadis was the only character to play a significant role in three different films. Walking death watchmaking his death in Those who live episode 5 even more shocking. Having debuted in Season 7, Jadis has become an important part of the franchise in a secondary antagonist role. She was never a main villain of the series, sometimes even having shaky alliances with the main characters, but she was often shown to be untrustworthy. Jadis seemed to have changed her mind at the end of her Walking death run, helping save Rick's life by handing him over to the CRM.





It was his ticket into the group, giving him a key antagonistic role in World beyondwhich continued in Those who live. Although Jadis had a good side, she dedicated her life to CRM, which ultimately led to her death. She knew that letting Rick and Michonne go could harm the military group's goal, even threatening that the CRM would attack Alexandria if the protagonists tried to escape. This didn't stop Rick and Michonne, leading to a nearly episode-long conflict with Jadis who was bitten by a walker before being shot by Rick.

Although she was a villain in all three series, Jadis was full of complexities that proved she wasn't as evil as some of the franchise's other antagonists. She even tells Rick and Michonne where her files on Alexandria are before she died, giving them a chance to save their loved ones. Pollyanna McIntosh did an excellent job throughout her seven years portraying every part of Jadis' character. The Walking Dead highlighted the strange and deceptive side of Jadis, World beyond displayed his unfailing loyalty to the CRM, while Those who live revealed his desperation to be part of something bigger.





Will another Walking Dead character ever be able to beat Jadis' record?

Recent fallout has set up potential competitors

Jadis may have set a pretty impressive record by appearing in three Walking death shows, but it's possible that other characters will surpass him. With the ongoing spinoffs all focused on the key characters; Maggie, Negan, Daryl, Rick and Michonne all have major appearances in two shows. Carol's involvement in Daryl Dixon's season 1 finale means she'll likely join this list. This places all of these characters in a single series behind Jadis, which they could all fit into if the rumored crossover happens. However, even if these characters can tie Jadis' record, they would still need another show to beat it.





Unless these characters appear in each other's spin-offs, it's hard to imagine The Walking Dead would create another show after the crossover featuring one of the main survivors. This leaves only one key candidate to break Jadis' record, Morgan Jones. Morgan made his debut in the very first episode of The Walking Dead and he was an important character throughout. He then moved to Fear the walking deadalready giving him two major appearances. Morgan could also appear in Rick's Walking death the spin-off and potential crossover showwhich could offer him a fourth major role, thus surpassing Jadis' record.

How Jadis' death sets up The Ones Who Live finale

Jadis' death forces Rick and Michonne to return to CRM

Killing Jadis perfectly sets up an interesting finale for Those who live. His death forces Rick and Michonne to return to the CRM, where they will attempt to find Jadis's information on Alexandria. This also causes the couple to destroy or take over the CRM. With only a single episode remaining, it seems unlikely that they will completely succeed in their plan, setting up a second season or a potentially shocking twist. Although it is difficult to predict exactly how Those who live will end, Jadis' death sets up the overall plot of the finale.

Episode # Episode title Release date 1 “Years” February 25 2 “Disappeared” 3rd of March 3 “Bye” March 10 4 “What we” the 17th of March 5 “Become” March 24 6 “The last time” March, 31st