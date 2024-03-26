Bob Barkers Hollywood Hills Spanish Colonial can be yours for $3 million





The Spanish Colonial where game show host Bob Barker lived for his entire hosting career The price is right (and more) landed on the market with an asking price of just under $3 million, the Wall Street Journal reports. Barker purchased the 1929-built home in 1969, three years before he became known as the face of what is now America's longest-running game show. The Washington native retired from that position in 2007, but continued to live in the same house, not far from the studio where he filmed. The price is rightuntil his death last year at the age of 99. According to the listing, Barker left the roughly 6,000-square-foot home relatively untouched during his half-century of ownership. As a result, it's apparently a bit of a repair rod; On the plus side, a lot of historic charm remains intact. Leaded and stained glass windows, colorful bathroom tiles, and a hand-painted mural on the entryway's coffered ceiling are among the home's original details. In the library where Barker kept his 19 Daytime Emmy Awards is a quirky wooden bar with a cooler and a mirrored ceiling. In its current configuration, the home offers four bedrooms and five bathrooms, but at one point it housed an additional bathroom and two bedrooms in the basement, according to the listing. Barker, who was an aviator during World War II, converted one room into storage space for his collection of military memorabilia. A hand-carved balcony runs the length of the home's upper level, with steps leading down to the backyard pool. An old oak tree shades the front entrance and driveway, which winds around lush landscaping to an attached garage. Other attractive details of the abode include arched doors and windows, antique iron light fixtures, and ornate millwork.

