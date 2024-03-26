Shelby Township. officials plan first-ever Summerfest for late June – Macomb Daily





The calendar may say it's still March, but Shelby Township officials are already setting their sights on the summer months. Officials announced Monday that two summer favorites have been consolidated into one two-day event called Shelby Township Summerfest. The festival will feature family entertainment, activities, refreshments and a drone light show. The event is scheduled for June 28-29 on the Municipal Campus grounds on Van Dyke Avenue, just south of 24 Mile Road. The township’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is the lead sponsor. Summerfest is the new event consisting of the old Summer Kickoff and the Shelby Township DDA's Independence Day Celebration. Lucia Di Cicco, township trustee who serves on the DDA, said in a news release that Shelby Township is a “very patriotic” community with many active duty veterans and families among its residents. “This is one of the many reasons why Shelby Township is the best place to celebrate Independence Day in the metro.

Detroit, and this year’s festivities will further cement that honor,” she said. Summerfest includes a touch-a-truck event, walking princesses and superheroes, face painting, magicians and a petting zoo. One of the highlights will be the live taping of Shelby Township TV's award-winning show “The Treehouse,” featuring special segments with host/producer Kelsey Kobylarek and her team filming science demonstrations from Mad Science of Michigan and wildlife safari animal encounters. “How many kids can say they starred in the best government-accessible children's show in the country during their summer vacation,” said Brad Bates, director of community relations. The first day of the festival ends with an outdoor film screening, under the stars. The name of the film will be revealed later. Supporting the local economy in the Van Dyke Avenue corridor is our goal in everything we do, and bringing 5,000 to 10,000 people to our city campus this summer should help,” said DDA President, Greg Gagnon. Day two events include a patriotic extravaganza featuring a spectacular live performance by the Macomb Symphony Orchestra and a show to salute the nation's independence. The drone light show is produced by Firefly Drone Shows. Different food trucks will be present as well as a craft beer tent. Residents can browse offerings from Connect Macomb providers. Connect Macomb also offers businesses the opportunity to get involved by becoming a Shelby Township 2024 sponsor.

Summer festival. Businesses can align their brand with one of the community's most anticipated events and demonstrate their Connect Macomb offers businesses the opportunity to get involved by becoming a sponsor of Shelby Township Summerfest 2024. More information is available at 586-731-5400.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2024/03/25/shelby-twp-officials-planning-the-first-ever-summerfest-for-late-june/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos