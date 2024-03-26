'Yellowstone' Actor Forrie J. Smith Kicked Off Plane For Complaining About Masked Passenger





Forrie J. Smith was punished.

THE Yellow stone The actor known for playing ranch veteran Lloyd Pierce in the hit western series said in an Instagram post on Sunday that he was kicked off a plane for complaining about a masked passenger.

In a self-filmed video accompanied by the caption “You need to hear this story,” Smith, 65, said he “just got kicked off a plane” in Houston “because I told them I didn't feel comfortable sitting next to someone.” with a mask.”

Forrie J. Smith on “Yellowstone.”

Indicating that he had consumed alcohol before the meeting, Smith added: “Yes, I have been drinking. I have been sitting in the airport for three hours. Yes, I am drinking, but I am not drunk. But They threw me off the plane because I'm drunk, because you don't want to stand up and tell everyone what it is. I just told them I didn't feel like it. comfortable sitting next to someone who had I have to wear a mask, and I get off the plane.”

In the video, which cuts off mid-sentence, Smith did not reveal which airline he was flying on or provide any other details about the incident. A representative for the actor declined to comment further.

In the caption of his post, Smith included the hashtags “#cowboy”, “#country”, “#western”, “#Yellowstone” and “#Yellowstonetv”. EW contacted a Yellow stone representative for comment.



Smith has previously expressed his stance against COVID-19 vaccination requirements. In 2022, he said he could not attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards because all attendees had to show proof of vaccination.

In a since-deleted Instagram video, he apologized to his fans for not being present at the ceremony. “I don’t want to offend anyone, I am not vaccinated, and it is an obligation to be vaccinated,” he said. “I'm not vaccinated, I won't get vaccinated. I haven't been vaccinated since I was little. I don't vaccinate my dogs, I don't vaccinate my horses. I've never been vaccinated against flu. “I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities, these are just my beliefs. I just don't believe in that sort of thing. ”

Meanwhile, the second half of the fifth and final season of Yellow stone is expected to premiere in November. However, this will not be the end of the saga, since Paramount is planning other spin-off series.

