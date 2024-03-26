COMPOSER/COMPOSER CHARLES FOX TO BE HONORED WITH STAR ON HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME

WHO | HONORED Charles Fox

EMCEE Steve Nissen, President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce

GUEST SPEAKERS Paul Williams and a surprise guest

WHAT Dedication of the 2,777th star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame

WHEN Friday, April 5, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. (Pacific Time)

WHERE 6752 Hollywood Boulevard, across from Musicians Institute

WATCH LIVE The event will be streamed live exclusively on walkoffame.com

Award-winning songwriter Charles Fox will receive the 2,777th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, April 5 at 11:30 a.m. PT at 6752 Hollywood Boulevard. Fox will receive its star in the Recording category. Paul Williams and a surprise guest will join emcee Steve Nissen as speakers.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame for the city of Los Angeles and has proudly hosted the world's iconic star ceremonies for decades. Millions of people from here and around the world have visited this cultural monument since 1960.

ABOUT OUR HONOREE

“Charles Fox’s contributions to the music industry are undeniable, and it is an honor for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to immortalize his legacy on the iconic Walk of Fame,” said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His star will be located in front of the Musicians Institute and a few meters from his late friends: composer Jerry Goldsmith and songwriter Hal David!, added Martinez.

Charles Fox Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductee, Composer, Conductor and Pianist, has composed music for more than 100 films, including classics, Barbarelle, Nine to five And Goodbye Columbusand theme songs for many iconic television series, including Happy Days; Laverne and Shirley; Love, American style; Wonder Woman And The love boat, as well as ABC Wide World of Sports and Monday Night Football.

A two-time Academy Award nominee and two-time Emmy winner, Fox also wrote the Grammy Award-winning song, Killing Me Softly with His Song as well as Jim Croces, I Got A Name and Barry Manilows, Ready To Take A Chance Again, among other successes.

Fox has composed numerous symphonic concert and chamber music works as well as ballets for the San Francisco Ballet, the Dance Theater of Harlem and the Smuin Ballet which recently premiered his, Salsa atI Dawn and the upcoming rebirth of its Zorro ballet.

The documentary on his life and music titled, Killing Me Softly with his songsis released on April 2, and Fox will perform a concert of his music from the film at the Vibrato Jazz Club on April 11.

His original manuscripts for his scores and songs are part of the LETTERS OF CHARLES FOX permanent collection at the LIBRARY OF CONGRESS.

Charles Fox is dedicated to music education and giving back to the community and his musical community. Every year for over a decade, Charles Fox has produced an annual concert to benefit the Fulfillment Fund, an organization that mentors and provides annual scholarships to 2,000 high school and college students in economically disadvantaged neighborhoods in Los Angeles. The concerts, titled The Songs of Our Lives, featured legendary songwriters from the second half of the 20th century performing their own songs. Some of the legendary songwriters who have appeared in the concerts include Burt Bacharach, Jeff Barry, Carole Bayer Sager, Alan and Marilyn Bergman, Stephen Bishop, Bob Crewe, David Crosby, Hal David, Mac Davis, Lamont Dozier, Kenny Babyface Edmonds, David Foster. , Norman Gimbel, Leiber & Stoller, Kenny Loggins, Melissa Manchester, Sergio Mendes, Neil Sedaka, Richard Sherman, Paul Williams and Bill Withers.

Additionally, Charles Fox endowed an annual scholarship in music composition from Guardia High School of the Arts in New York.

He has also given Master Classes in music composition at Berklee College of Music in Boston and at NYU in New York. He is an ambassador for the Society of Composers & Lyricists.

EMBARGO*In order to be considered for and subsequently obtain press credentials for Hollywood Walk of Fame events, your media outlet has agreed to adhere to the following restrictions: No portion of the Walk of Fame ceremony presentation may not be rebroadcast, live streamed or used in any medium, including the internet, prior to the conclusion of the live ceremony.

