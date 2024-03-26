Entertainment
COMPOSER/COMPOSER CHARLES FOX TO BE HONORED WITH STAR ON HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME
WHO | HONORED Charles Fox
EMCEE Steve Nissen, President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce
GUEST SPEAKERS Paul Williams and a surprise guest
WHAT Dedication of the 2,777th star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame
WHEN Friday, April 5, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. (Pacific Time)
WHERE 6752 Hollywood Boulevard, across from Musicians Institute
WATCH LIVE The event will be streamed live exclusively on walkoffame.com
Award-winning songwriter Charles Fox will receive the 2,777th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, April 5 at 11:30 a.m. PT at 6752 Hollywood Boulevard. Fox will receive its star in the Recording category. Paul Williams and a surprise guest will join emcee Steve Nissen as speakers.
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame for the city of Los Angeles and has proudly hosted the world's iconic star ceremonies for decades. Millions of people from here and around the world have visited this cultural monument since 1960.
ABOUT OUR HONOREE
“Charles Fox’s contributions to the music industry are undeniable, and it is an honor for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to immortalize his legacy on the iconic Walk of Fame,” said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His star will be located in front of the Musicians Institute and a few meters from his late friends: composer Jerry Goldsmith and songwriter Hal David!, added Martinez.
Charles Fox Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductee, Composer, Conductor and Pianist, has composed music for more than 100 films, including classics, Barbarelle, Nine to five And Goodbye Columbusand theme songs for many iconic television series, including Happy Days; Laverne and Shirley; Love, American style; Wonder Woman And The love boat, as well as ABC Wide World of Sports and Monday Night Football.
A two-time Academy Award nominee and two-time Emmy winner, Fox also wrote the Grammy Award-winning song, Killing Me Softly with His Song as well as Jim Croces, I Got A Name and Barry Manilows, Ready To Take A Chance Again, among other successes.
Fox has composed numerous symphonic concert and chamber music works as well as ballets for the San Francisco Ballet, the Dance Theater of Harlem and the Smuin Ballet which recently premiered his, Salsa atI Dawn and the upcoming rebirth of its Zorro ballet.
The documentary on his life and music titled, Killing Me Softly with his songsis released on April 2, and Fox will perform a concert of his music from the film at the Vibrato Jazz Club on April 11.
His original manuscripts for his scores and songs are part of the LETTERS OF CHARLES FOX permanent collection at the LIBRARY OF CONGRESS.
Charles Fox is dedicated to music education and giving back to the community and his musical community. Every year for over a decade, Charles Fox has produced an annual concert to benefit the Fulfillment Fund, an organization that mentors and provides annual scholarships to 2,000 high school and college students in economically disadvantaged neighborhoods in Los Angeles. The concerts, titled The Songs of Our Lives, featured legendary songwriters from the second half of the 20th century performing their own songs. Some of the legendary songwriters who have appeared in the concerts include Burt Bacharach, Jeff Barry, Carole Bayer Sager, Alan and Marilyn Bergman, Stephen Bishop, Bob Crewe, David Crosby, Hal David, Mac Davis, Lamont Dozier, Kenny Babyface Edmonds, David Foster. , Norman Gimbel, Leiber & Stoller, Kenny Loggins, Melissa Manchester, Sergio Mendes, Neil Sedaka, Richard Sherman, Paul Williams and Bill Withers.
Additionally, Charles Fox endowed an annual scholarship in music composition from Guardia High School of the Arts in New York.
He has also given Master Classes in music composition at Berklee College of Music in Boston and at NYU in New York. He is an ambassador for the Society of Composers & Lyricists.
EMBARGO*In order to be considered for and subsequently obtain press credentials for Hollywood Walk of Fame events, your media outlet has agreed to adhere to the following restrictions: No portion of the Walk of Fame ceremony presentation may not be rebroadcast, live streamed or used in any medium, including the internet, prior to the conclusion of the live ceremony.
ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD CHAMBERS WALK OF FAME
The Hollywood Walk of Fame celebrates art, entertainment and all things Hollywood. Celebrity ceremonies are broadcast around the world, connecting fans with their favorite artists. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the Walk of Fame on behalf of the City of Los Angeles. The winners are selected by a committee of their peers. The sponsors finance the star, the ceremony and the maintenance of the legendary attraction. The Walk of Fame is free for everyone. To learn more and find your favorite stars, visit walkoffame.com.
ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
Since 1921, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has existed to promote and enhance the commercial, cultural and civic well-being of Hollywood. With approximately 700 members, representing more than 148,000 employees, the Chamber is Hollywood's largest business organization and serves as a venue for diverse members to promote and implement big ideas that help drive commerce and improve Hollywood community. The Hollywood Chamber is the proud steward of two global icons; the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Sign. Publicly owned, the Hollywood Chamber strengthens and promotes business by connecting, mentoring, advocating and innovating. To make a difference, connect with us athollywoodchamber.net.
|
Sources
2/ https://walkoffame.com/press_releases/composer-songwriter-charles-fox-to-be-honored-with-star-on-the-hollywood-walk-of-fame/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- COMPOSER/COMPOSER CHARLES FOX TO BE HONORED WITH STAR ON HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME
- Incheon hosts Korea's first World Table Tennis Champions tournament
- Connecting the dots: putting offshore wind power to work | News
- What is the next big technology for agriculture? – Real Agriculture
- 'One guy moves old, the other guy talks hurt': 'Daily Show' is the star of the 2024 election
- PTI decides to file FIR against PML-N's Sanaullah for 'threatening to kill Imran Khan'
- Donald Trump rages against property seizures as deadline approaches
- Labor says it will take action against China to interfere with British democracy | labor
- 'Yellowstone' Actor Forrie J. Smith Kicked Off Plane For Complaining About Masked Passenger
- Nike appoints Tim Hamilton to men's design role
- Rimini hosts MIR Tech, a center of innovation for the audio-video and multimedia industry
- New Brunswick Museum design unveiled, $108 million in funding secured