Netflix series '3 Body Problem' asks big sci-fi questions | Entertainment

March 25 I recently finished the first book in Liu Cixin's sci-fi trilogy, which shares its title, “The 3-Body Problem,” with the Netflix sci-fi series that debuted last week .

And while it's only the first season, and I can't say for sure that the show will go where the books are going, I have no doubt that it's a show worth watching.

There are some big ideas at work here, and the story has its work cut out for it when it comes to getting these concepts across in a suitably dramatic way.

I don't want to give too much away, but Liu's story of humanity's first contact with extraterrestrial life presents a few questions/concepts that combine to create the tense, creepy feeling of creeping dread that the book and show (so far) have done very well.

The first is the Fermi Paradox, a question posed by physicist Enrico Fermi while working on the atomic bomb at Los Alamos: whether there are billions of stars in our galaxy and millions of planets with the potential to host life, mathematical probabilities tell us that some form of intelligent life exists.

Fermi Question: So where is everyone?

If there is a good chance of another form of advanced life occurring in the galaxy, why wouldn't they take an interest in us, the same way humanity has repeatedly over the course of the space age?

One reason could be the difficulty of communicating on an interstellar scale, even if that distance is small in universal terms, like the handful of light years that separate us from our closest star, Alpha Centauri.

If you make a mistake this afternoon while sending an email, you can send a follow-up email the right way to fix it. Or you can make a phone call and correct the problem even faster. But if that email took years to reach its destination, effective communication suddenly becomes much more difficult.

Furthermore, no one can know the intentions of an extraterrestrial civilization. By reaching out, you might just expose yourself as a target for any civilization more advanced than humanity.

This leads to a second, and to me, more existentially terrifying concept, the “dark forest” theory.

If you imagine the universe as a dark forest, every civilization in it is essentially a hunter, making its way through the woods and doing its best not to be noticed. The hunter is armed, but has no way of knowing what weapons other hunters might possess. In this setting, the difficulty of intergalactic communication means that whenever one hunter detects another, the most practical choice is simply to destroy it before it notices you.

There's a lot more going on in “3 Body Problem” and like I said, I don't want to give in. But these two concepts alone offer a literal universe of interesting sci-fi possibilities.

It will also make you think much more seriously about whether we actually want an alien civilization to read and decipher the messages on the gold-plated disk hurtling into the darkness with the Voyager spaceship.

The series “3 Body Problem” is available on Netflix.

Patrick Varine is a TribLive reporter covering Delmont, Export and Murrysville. He is a native of western Pennsylvania and joined the Trib in 2010 after working as a reporter and editor for the former Dover Post Co. in Delaware. He can be contacted at [email protected].

