Daily HELOC Interest Rates March 25, 2024

If you're one of the homeowners looking to tap into your home equity, you may be keeping a close eye on home equity line of credit (HELOC) rates (and mortgage refinancing rates). Today's HELOC rates for a $100,000 line of credit have held steady, based on the borrower's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio.

60% LTV: 9.14%

80% LTV: 9.29%

90% LTV: 10.02%

HELOC rates of the day

The most creditworthy borrowers have the best chance of getting the best HELOC rate, which is expected to exceed the current overall average rate of 9.29% (for 80% LTV and $100,000 lines of credit). It's wise for consumers to compare HELOC rates with the APRs they could get through a cash-out refinance.

Here are the current HELOC rates, based on different LTVs and credit lines:

HELOC Rate Trends

Lenders base their interest rates on the prime rate, which is influenced by the Federal Reserve's management of the federal funds rate. In recent years, as the Fed has battled economic inflation, the policy rate has increased, as have HELOC rates.

Understanding HELOC Rates

Because a HELOC is secured by the value of your home, the interest rate is generally lower than that of unsecured debt, such as a personal loan or credit card.

HELOCs typically have variable rate APRs, so your monthly payment may fluctuate based on the prime rate. Typically, lenders add a margin (or markup) to the prime rate based on your borrower profile to determine your interest rate. The average margin added to the prime rate is around 0.75 percentage points, although margins can vary from -1% to 5%. A strong HELOC offer is one with a low margin. To calculate the lender margin, subtract the current prime rate from your HELOC rate offer.

Besides the prime rate, factors determining your HELOC rate include:

Credit Scores

Percentage of your home equity you want to borrow

Debt-to-income ratio

HELOCs come with a draw period (usually 10 years) during which you can borrow money against the equity in your home. With a conventional HELOC, your monthly payments cover a combination of interest and principal payments, but you can opt for an interest-only HELOC, in which you pay only the interest you accrue through the end of the term. drawing period.

On a $50,000 loan with a 10-year withdrawal period at an 8% interest rate, your monthly payments would be approximately $607. Try free online HELOC payment calculators to estimate the affordability of your situation.

How to Choose the Best HELOC Lender

You can borrow a HELOC from a bank, credit union, or online lender. Here's how to find the best HELOC lender:

Compare the prices

Try to get at least three quotes when comparing financing options.

Shopping around is the most essential part of finding the best HELOC lender and rate, said David Kimball, CEO of Prosper Marketplace, which offers peer-to-peer lending online.

Consider starting with your local bank or credit union, which might offer an attractive interest rate (or loyalty reward) to keep your business. Also check online mortgage companies, which tend to offer competitive rates because their overhead costs are low. And don't forget to check websites that aggregate rates from different lenders, Kimball said.

Negotiate prices, conditions

Be upfront with the lenders whose deals you're comparing and ask them if they can reduce rates or fees to match those of their competitors, or if they offer any discounts.

Some lenders may offer rate caps, which protect you against rising interest rates for a set period of time or over the life of the loan. Others may let you pay mortgage-like points to get a lower interest rate or offer a discount rate to set up automatic payments.

Use a Legitimate Lender

Recognize the red flags that signal a dishonest lender. Avoid those who want you to borrow more than you need or who impose monthly payments that are higher than you can afford. And be extremely wary of a lender that offers one offer when you apply, but has different terms that you must sign.

Tips for Getting the Best HELOC Rate

A low margin is key, but not all HELOCs are created equal, said Sarah Alvarez, vice president of mortgage banking at William Raveis Mortgage.

Some of the best options will offer an introductory rate for the first year, so the interest rate is fixed rather than floating, and they may even cover some closing costs in exchange for a minimum draw amount or a period of keeping the line open, Alvarez added. .

You can activate a few levers to improve your pricing offers:

Increase your credit scores

You'll likely need a score of at least 680 to qualify for a HELOC, but borrowers with scores above 720 are more likely to get a better rate.

If you can delay borrowing to improve your credit, dispute errors in your credit reports (note: some errors can affect your scores, but others, like a bad address, will likely have no effect on your scores once corrected) and consider making additional payments on your existing debt or reducing your credit utilization rate.

A shorter-term solution would be to invite a creditworthy co-applicant to join the HELOC agreement: ideally, a co-borrower who is also on your mortgage or a co-signer willing to take on legal responsibility for repayment if you need help.

Reduce your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio

Lenders will look at your DTI ratio to assess your ability to manage monthly payments. To calculate your DTI ratio, add up your monthly debt payments and divide by your gross monthly income.

For example, if you owe $500 on your student loans and $1,000 on your credit card each month and you earn $4,000 in gross monthly income, you would divide $1,500 by $4,000 for a DTI of 37, 5%.

Most lenders prefer a DTI ratio below 43%. To reduce yours, pay more each month toward your existing debt, postpone major purchases, and avoid adding to your debt.

Increase your home equity

Although most lenders allow you to borrow up to 85% of the equity in your home, borrowing less can help you get a better rate. This keeps your combined loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio for all mortgages on the property lower, so you'll also benefit from better rate and program options, Alvarez said.

Advantages and Disadvantages of HELOCs

No financial product is perfect for all consumers, so think carefully about these trade-offs.

Alternatives to a HELOC

HELOCs aren't the only way to leverage equity or borrow, so consider the alternatives before rushing to apply.