New Photographers' Book Offers Unique Look at Aretha Franklin Daily Local
Photographer Matthew Jordan Smith and Aretha Franklin are shown during their first session together in 2005 in Detroit. He has just published a book, Aretha Cool: The Intimate Portraits, showing his collection of images of her. (Photo courtesy of Matthew Jordan Smith)
One of the best parts about photographing Aretha Franklin as Matthew Jordan Smith frequently did between 2005 and 2014 was that she sang during their sessions.
I had a playlist of my favorite Aretha Franklin songs, and I would often start singing along to the only artist I've ever worked with who did that, says Smith, 60, who just released Aretha Cool : The Intimate Portraits, a collection of his photos of Franklin titled after this playlist.
I remember the first time I used (the playlist), a song comes on and she starts humming it, and then she starts singing the song You're All I Need to Get By, one of my favorites all time. I'm 4.5 feet in front of her and I kind of forgot where I was and started singing along with her.
She's stopping me Jordan, baby, don't sing. She said it firmly, actually, but the whole room burst into laughter. Then she starts laughing and all the while I'm filming everything. I love the photos of her laughing her head off that day, the whole room going wild. Every time I hear this song, I think of this day.
These photos are among the dozens of images and memories that populate Aretha Cool. It's a book that Smith who previously published Sepia Dreams: A Celebration of Black Achievement Through Words and Images says he felt a calling to create, the impetus coming from the death of Franklin's longtime companion Willie Wilkerson, from COVID-19 in April 2020.
She was the first person I knew who died from COVID, and I started thinking about how much things had changed, the people we've lost and the importance of legacy, says Smith, who is remained close to Franklin until his death in 2018. I thought: OK. This book needs to be done. People got to know that side of her, from the photographers perspective and what it was like for me to work with her because there was no one like her, and no one really talked about or covered this last stage of his life.
Smith, born in Brooklyn and raised in South Carolina, where his father exposed him to photography, was already a well-established high-end fashion and celebrity photographer when he met Franklin, whose work had appeared in international magazines and advertisements. When the Queen of Soul was looking for a new photographer in 2005, her publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn, recommended Smith, who had just published Sepia Dreams.
I did my research, he notes, and after discovering that Franklin preferred yellow roses, he sent some to her with a note: Looking forward to a great photoshoot. Looking forward to meeting you.
Then, before I got there, we were filming in Detroit, she called me on her phone, from her private number, Smith remembers. I'm like, “Who's calling me, and then, Oh, snap, it's Aretha calling me!” We talked about life, about food. She said: No photographer has ever sent me yellow roses before.
Then we met and had a great shoot in Detroit, and we went on from there.
Smith, however, made a minor misstep during this first session. The playlist I had before I made the Aretha playlist had Mariah Carey on it, and it seemed like (Franklin) wasn't interested, Smith recalled. I asked her who her new favorite artist was and she said: Me! And then I asked her again for a new artist and she said: Me! Then it hit me. Put on some of his music! Of course!
He later photographed Franklin several times, in Detroit and New York, including a hat-focused photo shoot after his performance of My Country Tis of Thee at Barack Obama's first inauguration in January 2009. Images over years have been used for promotional and personal purposes. use and in a variety of publications and media. They also spoke frequently on the phone, even after Smith moved to Japan, where his wife is from, eight years ago, which initially drove Franklin crazy until he promised her that it was just a theft.
Many stars aren't comfortable in front of the camera, says Smith, who last photographed Franklin in 2014, although subsequent sessions were scheduled but canceled due to her deteriorating health. There is a facade that appears. That's normal, but she wasn't like that. She was very real from the start and you could feel it, and you don't get that every day with a lot of people, especially in Hollywood.
She just had this very real feeling about her from the first moment I met her, no pretensions, nothing, and I loved that. It made me feel more comfortable and like myself. I think that's what made us get along so well.
Smith still owns the iPod with the Aretha Cool playlist and released it on Spotify. Not a day goes by that he doesn't think about Franklin, he said, and he hopes the book will give readers a sense of how special he found her.
I want people to see the other side, the real side of her that I fell in love with,” Smith explains. She was like an aunt that everyone knows. Everyone has an Aretha in their family. In black America, we all have an Aretha in our family. I photographed so many people, but I never felt the connection I had with her. I will always miss her.
