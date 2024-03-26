Star actor Bryan Cranston becomes public voice of MLB with new ad campaign





Bryan Cranston lends his voice to Major League Baseball's “Anything Can Happen” promotional campaign ahead of Opening Day for a second straight season.

Cranston, best known for his television roles as protagonist Walter White in “Breaking Bad” and bumbling sitcom father Hal in “Malcolm in the Middle,” is a longtime Los Angeles Dodgers fan.

"Here I am at 68 years old and I'm walking through this citadel of my childhood," Cranston said during a Zoom interview. "When I first went to Dodger Stadium, it was this monolith, this huge, beautiful place." Emmy, Tony and Olivier Award winner Bryan Cranston is one of the main faces of Major League Baseball's promotional campaign ahead of Opening Day for the second straight season, recording a video at Dodger Stadium highlighting several stars. The actor is the voice of the "Anything Can Happen" campaign launched Monday after last year's video promoting the rule changes. The new ad features two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers along with fellow MVP Ronald Acua Jr. of the Atlanta Braves, Corbin Carroll of Arizona and Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnatis. 'BREAKING BAD' STAR BRYAN CRANSTON ADMITS HE WAS 'WANTED FOR ONCE MURDER' IN FLORIDA Cranston remembers attending games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 1961, the year before Dodger Stadium opened, and lists the players who come to mind: Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale, Wally Moon, Don Sutton, Duke Snider, Bill Russell. , Davey Lopes, Steve Garvey, Reggie Smith, Rick Monday, Fernando Valenzuela and Kirk Gibson. His production company is called Moonshot Entertainment in honor of Wally Moon, whose opposite-field runs down the Coliseum's short left-field wall were dubbed Moon Shots by Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully. Cranston still has its old programs. "My little chicken was scratching himself trying to score points when I was 6 or 7, and then I got better," Cranston said. As a child, Cranston imagined himself wearing Dodger blue. He starred on the field at Canoga Park High School, where he said he missed a season after tearing an ankle ligament. "There was only one thing stopping me from becoming a Major League Baseball player, and that was talent," he said with a laugh. While on location in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the production of "Breaking Bad," which aired from 2008 to 2013, Cranston befriended John Traub, general manager of Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes . CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP "I finish the day and I look at my watch, I go up there in the seventh inning," Cranston said. "I was driving up to the stadium and passing by and saying hello to people, and they were saying hello to me, and taking pictures and stuff. I got to see two innings of professional baseball players."

