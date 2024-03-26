Paula Weinstein, Hollywood Executive and Emmy-Winning Producer, Dies at 78 | Entertainment





Paula Weinsteinan accomplished Hollywood executive and producer known for her work on film and television projects such as “The Perfect Storm” and “Grace and Frankie”, is dead. She was 78 years old. Weinstein's daughter, Hannah Rosenberg, confirmed the Emmy winner's death Monday in a heartfelt statement highlighting her mother's professional achievements and philanthropic work, and urging Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election. No cause of death was given. “The world is lesser without my mother,” Rosenberg said. “She was a masterful producer and a force of nature for the things she believed in, including the many projects that punctuated her illustrious career, the stories she fought to tell, and the social justice causes she 'she defended.' Throughout his career, Weinstein produced more than 30 films, including the disaster drama “The Perfect Storm” (2000) with George Clooney, the Oscar-nominated thriller “Blood Diamond” (2006) with Leonardo DiCaprio and the romantic comedy “Monster-in-Law.” ” (2005) with Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda. Weinstein also worked on a number of television films, for which she was nominated for several Emmy Awards and Producers Guild of America Awards. She ultimately won two Emmy Awards: one for the HBO biopic “Truman” (1995) starring Gary Sinise as the President of the United States, and another for the HBO political drama “Recount” (2008). , with Laura Dern, Denis Leary, Kevin Spacey and John Hurt. She also won a PGA Award for “Truman.” One of the last projects touched by Weinstein was the popular Netflix comedy series “Grace and Frankie,” starring Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Weinstein served as executive producer of the series throughout its seven seasons, from 2015 to 2022. In addition to producing projects on the big and small screen, Weinstein has held executive positions at various Hollywood institutions, according to a biography provided by his representative. She was president of United Artists, executive vice president of Fox and vice chairman of Warner Bros. before taking on the role in 2013 as chief content officer at Tribeca Enterprises, which hosts the annual Tribeca Film Festival. Beyond Hollywood, Weinstein was politically engaged, holding a seat on the board of directors of the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California and raising millions of dollars for Democratic candidates for more than two decades, according to her representatives. “She broke barriers in Hollywood and always raised other women with her,” Rosenberg continued in her statement. “And I know my mother would like me to add this: If you want to honor him, stop what you're doing and turn your attention to re-electing President Biden and making sure Democrats win the election so we can be sure democracy survives in America and around the world.” She was married to fellow producer Mark Rosenberg, who died of a heart attack in November 1992. The two founded the production company Spring Creek Productions. In 1993, Weinstein spoke with The Los Angeles Times to continue her work after losing her husband and raising their daughter alone. “I had a good education,” she says, “an extraordinarily strong mother who said, 'Don't be ridiculous. No matter what happens, you get up and keep going.' And I had the wisdom to marry a man who was just the same. So every moment I think, “Oh my God, not today,” I hear those voices saying, “Get out of here.” bed, do your job, love that baby.', laugh.'” 2024 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

