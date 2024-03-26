American Idol 2024: Former University of Houston tight end Spencer Wells from Pearland, Texas, wows judges with cover of 'Use Somebody'





PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) — A former University of Houston football player has landed his ticket to Hollywood! On Sunday night's episode of “American Idol,” Pearland native Spencer Wells wowed the judges. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie all called Spencer's audition “touching.” The 24-year-old medical rep sang “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon for his audition. PREVIOUS REPORT: Pearland 'American Idol' contestant and former UH football player hopes for golden ticket Sunday Houston, get ready to cheer on some local talent on “American Idol” this Sunday! Spencer Wells, 24, told ABC13 that his opportunity to audition, funny enough, all started with a haircut from his father. “I'm jealous of your looks,” Bryan said as Spencer entered the room. Spencer played tight end for the Houston Cougars for three years. After her stunning audition, the judges welcomed Spencer's 16 family members to celebrate. Bryan said he wanted to arm wrestle with his brother, Tucker, who Spencer said is about 6'6″ and weighs 350 pounds. “If you win, your brother will go to Hollywood,” Perry told Tucker. Just before the standoff began, Bryan pulled his hand away and said, “He dislocated my thumb!” with a laugh. After laughing off the failed tug-of-war, Bryan shared the good news with Spencer's family. “It wasn't even a competition. He got three 'yes' from us. He's going to Hollywood,” Bryan said. Spencer Wells, a University of Houston graduate and former football player from Pearland, Texas, is fighting for a golden ticket to Hollywood. ABC13 spoke to Spencer before her audition aired. He told us that his musical talent came from his father, who plays the piano. “He played piano all the time when I was younger, and I guess I can kind of attribute that to the ear I have for music,” Wells said. “The first time I heard music or was around music was with my dad. And I guess that's where I got it from.” Although he grew up around music, he said he didn't really know he could sing until high school. Wells told ABC13 that his father asked his choir teacher to put him in the school pop show, and that's when he started taking singing more seriously. Funny enough, Wells said his opportunity to audition for “Idol” started when his father was getting a haircut. “My dad was getting his hair cut next to a bar. A local bar, Friends Pub, was having a karaoke competition,” Wells said. “I entered the karaoke competition and ended up winning it, and one of the judges on the last night of the show was actually affiliated with 'American Idol' from a previous season.” Wells said it was her foot in the door to land the “Idol” audition. “Long story short, I had a few Zoom calls and was able to get in front of Katy, Luke and Lionel,” he said. MORE 'IDOL': American Idol contestant from Pasadena in national spotlight after viral moment with JJ Watt American Idol contestant from Pasadena wins the golden ticket after wowing the judges with his performance

Copyright 2024 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc13.com/spencer-wells-american-idol-golden-ticket-use-somebody-audition-former-university-of-houston-football-player-singer-contestant-from-pearland-texas/14568118/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos