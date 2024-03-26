Entertainment
Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals he recently had pacemaker surgery due to genetic heart disease
Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed he recently had pacemaker surgery, joking he had become “a bit more of a machine”.
Speaking on his Arnold's Pump Club podcast, the Terminator star said he underwent surgery last Monday.
He said he was revealing the news to encourage listeners to consult their doctors.
“I know many of you are probably facing your own health challenges and I want you to know that you are not alone,” he says.
“If you're delaying something out of fear, I hope I inspire you to listen to your doctors and take care of yourself.”
Schwarzenegger said he got the device after doctors discovered scar tissue from previous surgeries due to a genetic heart condition calledbicuspid aortic valve.
Here's what we know so far:
What is the abiscuspid aortic valve?
Known for his physical prowess, it may come as a surprise to learn that Schwarzenegger was born with a genetic heart condition called the bicuspid aortic valve.
THE abnormality in the aortic valve in the heart means that the valve has only two small parts, called leaflets, instead of the normal three, according to John Hopkins.
The research university says that over time, the abnormal valve may become harder to open or become more leaky, meaning normal blood flow to the body is interrupted.
The defect tends to be hereditary.
Schwarzenegger revealed on the podcast that his mother and grandmother suffered from the disease.
“My mother and her mother’s bicuspid valves killed them,” he says.
He adds that his mother, who died in 1998, refused to undergo valve replacement surgery.
Valve replacement surgery is the “only certain treatment” for a bicuspid aortic valve, says John Hopkins.
Has Schwarzenegger ever had heart operations?
The star had three heart surgeries, in 1997, 2018 and 2020.
His open heart surgery in 1997 replaced two valves.
Tissue replacement valves can usually lastaround 15 years old.
In 2018, his replacement was supposed to be non-invasive, but Schwarzenegger claims there was a “mistake” that led to another open heart surgery to replace a valve.
During that surgery, Schwarzenegger previously said unexpected internal bleeding led doctors to “cut me open very quickly to save my life.”
“I was really freaked out,” Schwarzenegger recalled in a YouTube video about the surgery.
“I woke up and all of a sudden the doctors were in front of me saying, 'I'm so sorry but this wasn't what we had planned.'
“[They said] “We made a mistake and pierced the wall of the heart,” and we had to cut me open very quickly.”
The star credited a “positive attitude” and a good support system for getting him back into gym training for Terminator: Dark Fate which began filming three months later.
In 2020, Schwarzenegger successfully underwent non-invasive surgery to replace his other valve.
He says scar tissue from those surgeries, which caused an irregular heartbeat, is what prompted doctors to install a pacemaker.
“With all of these surgeries, my doctors told me it was more important than ever to stay on top of the situation,” he says on the podcast.
Schwarzenegger says he visited doctors every year and shared information about his heart rate from home.
“That’s life with a genetic heart problem but you won’t hear me complain,” he adds.
What is a pacemaker?
A pacemaker is a small device that helps maintain a healthy heart rhythm using electrical impulses.
It is located under the skin on the left or right side of your chest and sends electrical signals to your heart to help it beat at a normal rate, According to St Vincent's Health Australia.
Doctors may usually recommend a pacemaker if your heart rate becomes too fast, too slow, or irregular.
This can be due to a number of reasons, including a previous heart attack/heart problem, viral infections of the heart, or heart surgery.
Recovery after having a pacemaker installed is usually quick and most return to their normal routine within a few days.adds John Hopkins.
How is Schwarzenegger doing?
Fortunately, Schwarzenegger says he is “I'm doing well” after the operation.
He says he will be able to attend an environmental activism event by Friday.
“No one would have ever thought I would start the week with surgery,” he says.
He adds that filming for the second season of his Netflix show FUBAR will continue as planned.
“I can't train seriously at the gym for a while, but I will be 100 percent ready for FUBAR next month,” he says.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-03-26/arnold-schwarzenegger-reveals-pacemaker-surgery/103632654
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals he recently had pacemaker surgery due to genetic heart disease
- The Truth Behind Fast Fashion – The Liberty Champion
- World News February: 17 million Yemenis need health support, cholera in Somalia, OCHA chief leaves, Haiti crisis update
- Earthquake in Papua New Guinea kills 3 and destroys nearly 1,000 homes | Canberra Times
- We are not ashamed to be the successor of President Joko Widodo
- UN Security Council adopts resolution on ceasefire in Gaza
- Matt in second place after opening day of Golden Horseshoe Intercollegiate
- Stock Market Today: Live Updates
- Russian Soyuz brings crew of 3 to International Space Station
- Bomani Jones questions the push to make sports betting cool for kids
- Baby bears saved from a life of torture
- PTI activist launches 'free campaign for Imran Khan' – Journal