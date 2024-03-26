Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals he recently had pacemaker surgery due to genetic heart disease

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed he recently had pacemaker surgery, joking he had become “a bit more of a machine”.

Speaking on his Arnold's Pump Club podcast, the Terminator star said he underwent surgery last Monday.

He said he was revealing the news to encourage listeners to consult their doctors.

“I know many of you are probably facing your own health challenges and I want you to know that you are not alone,” he says.

“If you're delaying something out of fear, I hope I inspire you to listen to your doctors and take care of yourself.”

Schwarzenegger said he got the device after doctors discovered scar tissue from previous surgeries due to a genetic heart condition calledbicuspid aortic valve.

Here's what we know so far:

What is the abiscuspid aortic valve?

Known for his physical prowess, it may come as a surprise to learn that Schwarzenegger was born with a genetic heart condition called the bicuspid aortic valve.

THE abnormality in the aortic valve in the heart means that the valve has only two small parts, called leaflets, instead of the normal three, according to John Hopkins.

A diagram showing what the abiscuspid aortic valve (right) looks like compared to a normal valve.(Provided: American Association of Adult Congenital Cardiologists)

The research university says that over time, the abnormal valve may become harder to open or become more leaky, meaning normal blood flow to the body is interrupted.

The defect tends to be hereditary.

Schwarzenegger revealed on the podcast that his mother and grandmother suffered from the disease.

“My mother and her mother’s bicuspid valves killed them,” he says.

He adds that his mother, who died in 1998, refused to undergo valve replacement surgery.

Valve replacement surgery is the “only certain treatment” for a bicuspid aortic valve, says John Hopkins.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his mother Aurelia at the European premiere of Batman in 1997.(Reuters: file)

Has Schwarzenegger ever had heart operations?

The star had three heart surgeries, in 1997, 2018 and 2020.

His open heart surgery in 1997 replaced two valves.

Tissue replacement valves can usually lastaround 15 years old.

In 2018, his replacement was supposed to be non-invasive, but Schwarzenegger claims there was a “mistake” that led to another open heart surgery to replace a valve.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, seen after successful heart surgery in 2020 to replace a valve.(X: Arnold Schwarznegger)

During that surgery, Schwarzenegger previously said unexpected internal bleeding led doctors to “cut me open very quickly to save my life.”

“I was really freaked out,” Schwarzenegger recalled in a YouTube video about the surgery.

“I woke up and all of a sudden the doctors were in front of me saying, 'I'm so sorry but this wasn't what we had planned.'

“[They said] “We made a mistake and pierced the wall of the heart,” and we had to cut me open very quickly.”

The star credited a “positive attitude” and a good support system for getting him back into gym training for Terminator: Dark Fate which began filming three months later.

In 2020, Schwarzenegger successfully underwent non-invasive surgery to replace his other valve.

He says scar tissue from those surgeries, which caused an irregular heartbeat, is what prompted doctors to install a pacemaker.

“With all of these surgeries, my doctors told me it was more important than ever to stay on top of the situation,” he says on the podcast.

Arnold Schwarzenegger (right) recently appeared in public and awarded Jennifer Lame (center) the Academy Award for Best Film Editing.(Reuters: Al Seib/AMPAS/handout)

Schwarzenegger says he visited doctors every year and shared information about his heart rate from home.

“That’s life with a genetic heart problem but you won’t hear me complain,” he adds.

What is a pacemaker?

A pacemaker is a small device that helps maintain a healthy heart rhythm using electrical impulses.

It is located under the skin on the left or right side of your chest and sends electrical signals to your heart to help it beat at a normal rate, According to St Vincent's Health Australia.

Doctors may usually recommend a pacemaker if your heart rate becomes too fast, too slow, or irregular.

Newer pacemakers are small and placed under the skin of the patient's chest.(ABC News)

This can be due to a number of reasons, including a previous heart attack/heart problem, viral infections of the heart, or heart surgery.

Recovery after having a pacemaker installed is usually quick and most return to their normal routine within a few days.adds John Hopkins.

How is Schwarzenegger doing?

Fortunately, Schwarzenegger says he is “I'm doing well” after the operation.

He says he will be able to attend an environmental activism event by Friday.

“No one would have ever thought I would start the week with surgery,” he says.

Arnold Schwarzenegger at the premiere of the first season of FUBAR.(Reuters: Mario Anzuoni)

He adds that filming for the second season of his Netflix show FUBAR will continue as planned.

“I can't train seriously at the gym for a while, but I will be 100 percent ready for FUBAR next month,” he says.