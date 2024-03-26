Entertainment
Canine actor (1988-1998)
Boyfriend (c. February 10, 1998) was a Golden Retriever canine actor. He was best known for playing the title role in the 1997 film Air bud.
Early life[edit]
Buddy was found by Kevin di Cicco as a stray dog in the Sierra Nevada in the summer of 1989.[1] Di Cicco adopted the disheveled Golden Retriever and brought him home to San Diego, California, where he trained the dog in the sports of basketball, baseball, soccer, soccer and hockey.[1] Buddy's most anticipated sport was basketball. Di Cicco revealed that Buddy tried to bite the ball, but its slipperiness, enhanced by saliva or more effectively olive oil, would propel it out of his mouth.[2]
First appearances[edit]
His first appearance took place on America's Funniest Home Videos.[3] He later gained further fame by bouncing a basketball off his snout and into a basketball hoop in the “Stupid Pet Tricks” segment of Late Night with David Letterman.[4] Buddy appeared three times on Late at night and the upcoming David Letterman show, Late Show with David Letterman.[2]
He was cast as Buddy in the 1997 Disney film. Air bud, a film that tells the story of a golden retriever abandoned by his alcoholic and abusive owner; in the film (which was Buddy's final acting role), he moved in with a boy named Josh Framm who was depressed after his father died in a plane crash.
He appeared at the Kids' Choice Awards in 1998, where he was nominated for a Blimp Award for the film. Before his death, Buddy fathered nine puppies.[5][6]
Illness and death[edit]
In 1997, Buddy had his right hind leg amputated due to synovial cell sarcoma, a type of cancer that occurs near the joints, although he was still able to play basketball.[7] Six months later, Air Buddy died in his sleep from cancer on February 10, 1998, at his owner's home in San Diego.[8] At the time of his death, Buddy was 9 years old.[5]
Buddy's story is told in the 2012 book Come on buddy!written by its owner Kevin di Cicco.[1][9]
