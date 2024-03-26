Entertainment
Bollywood fundraiser to support Ozanam Center
BROWNSVILLE, TX (ValleyCentral) A fundraising event for the Ozanam Center in Brownsville was announced Monday morning. The event, called Bollywood in Brownsville, is a collaboration with the Rio Grande Valley Indian Association.
The center provides a variety of services to the needy, and with the recent increase in migrant clients, its resources are quickly depleting. Ozanam Center board member David Willis said the center depends on the Brownsville community.
“The Ozanam Center greatly needs the support of this community. It cannot survive without the help of the citizens of Brownsville,” Willis said.
He added that there were many more people in need than the organization was able to help. “We can comfortably accommodate around 275 people. Right now, Willis said, we're housing 300. We're getting by. It works very well. But we need more facilities.
The center is looking to expand to accommodate more people. Ozanam Center officials are currently in talks with the city of Brownsville to see what can be done to expand its footprint in the area.
Brownsville City Commissioner Linda Macias represents District 2, where the Ozanam Center is located. After a tour of the facility, she said she felt compelled to try to provide help.
Macias said several buildings at the facility, and one in particular, are in dire need of repairs. She added that supplies are scarce, in part because they serve local residents as well as the migrant population.
Two hundred and forty-one thousand migrants entered through our borders, here in Brownsville alone, the majority of them were housed at the Ozanam Center,” she said. “They have been very helpful to the city of Brownsville.”
Macias said because the center has been such a valuable asset to the city, she has worked to help with fundraising and grant writing so it can secure more funding.
The organization said it hasn't launched a fundraiser since before the pandemic. Willis saw the Bollywood event as a unique opportunity to help expand and improve the facilities.
He spoke of the need for more staff and volunteers with diverse skills to help the center thrive. Some people have accounting skills.
“There are people who have skills in raising money to help support the effort. We also need help preparing meals and, in fact, just providing advice to these people,” he said. he declares.
Macias said sponsorships for the event have been very generous. She said in the two weeks since the fundraiser began, more than $30,000 has been raised.
She said that in conversations with Ozanam Center Executive Director Victor Maldonado, the highest amount the organization had ever raised was $5,000. She added that anything above that amount, she considers it a victory.
Bollywood in Brownsville will take place April 19 at the Brownsville Event Center. Macias said sponsorship opportunities and individual tickets are available. For those interested, and for more information, she directed people to her Facebook And Instagram pages.
