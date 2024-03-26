Regina King (No relation to MLK!) takes on Shirley Chisholm

When actress Regina King was growing up in Los Angeles, she told people she was related to Martin Luther King, Jr. My birthday is the same as Dr. King's, she explained recently. Congress made the date a federal holiday in 1983, after years of lobbying led by Coretta Scott King. But Regina King started going to elementary school in the 1970s. I was able to get by for three years, to avoid doing things at school, she said. My family worked so hard to make my uncle's birthday a national holiday, and the government just can't do it. My teachers would be, like, you, poor kid. It was perhaps the first moment where I subconsciously showed that I could be an actor.

King has won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and four Emmy Awards. She has starred in a wide range of films and television shows, including If Beale Street Could Talk, The Leftovers, Seven Seconds and American Crime. She also voiced two characters in The Boondocks, an animated series that often satirized black political figures, including MLK himself. King's latest film is Shirley, now streaming on Netflix, about Shirley Chisholm, Brooklyn's first black congresswoman, who in 1972 also became the first black person and first woman to run for the Democratic presidential nomination. (She lost handily in the primary to George McGovern, who then lost handily to Richard Nixon.) King plays Chisholm and produced the film with her sister, Reina, a process that took fifteen years. King said they made the film because they were tired of people not knowing who Chisholm was.

In 2019, Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled Shirley Chisholm State Park in Brooklyn: four hundred acres on the north shore of Jamaica Bay. Although the park offers some views of the Manhattan skyline, it is generally just a large open field with brown grasses and a series of gravel paths. Planes roar constantly above us. (JFK Airport is not far away.) On a recent trip to New York, King visited the park. It was largely deserted. It's very cool that Brooklyn did this for her, King said. She wore a black jumpsuit and sneakers.

King inspected a sign at the entrance: NO barbecue. NO PETS. NO MOTOR VEHICLES. King looked slightly perturbed. No barbecue? she says. Oh, maybe not make a barbecue. My mind went straight to, like, this is racial.

She headed toward Red Tail Trail on the west side of the park. Every so often we pass a sign with a quote from Chisholm, such as Be as bold as the first man or woman to eat an oyster. King first heard about Chisholm at school, during Black History Month. Teachers would choose a Black hero to celebrate each day, for two minutes of the program, she said. Over the years, King has seen other politicians call themselves pioneers, arguably to the detriment of Chisholm's legacy. In 1984, Jesse Jackson became the second African American to run for the Democratic nomination. Reina and I were like, Oh, I guess he won't say anything about Shirley. Okay, King said. It's the same for Hillary Clinton. When Clinton ran for the Democratic nomination in 2016, King was working on the script for the biography. She thought about including a modern scene in which a black reporter asked Clinton about her political journey. We were going to ask Hillary to mention Shirley Chisholm, because we hadn't. heard Shirley mentioned it, King said. We were like, OK, we were going to do it You a favor, Hillary.

In recent years, Vice President Kamala Harris has paid tribute to Chisholm, referencing her in speeches and even adopting some of Chisholm's campaign images. One thing about Shirley, and this is no disrespect to Kamalais, is that Shirley really didn't like any gadgets, King said. (Her slogan was Unbought and Unbossed.) Shirley was simply unapologetic Shirley. It suddenly transformed into the Shirley Voice: You either love me or you don't. The congresswoman's accent was a mix of Brooklyn and Bajan, which it took King a year to master. I find myself slipping in there sometimes, King said.

On Red Tail Trail, two women sprinted past the first signs of life in the park. Let's go! A man shouted from a distance. You want to get medals! The man seemed to be their coach, or their overbearing father, or both. He chastised them for slowing down. Jog correctly! he shouted repeatedly. He looked Jamaican.

I love it,” King said. She said it was only natural to encounter this accent and work ethic in Chisholms Park.

A few minutes later, another sign of life appeared: a huge rodent crossed the path and buried itself in the ground. A sign near the burrow explained that the park was built on the site of the old Pennsylvania Avenue landfill. Oh, so Shirley is going to the landfill? » King said, shaking his head. However, we must appreciate the beauty of blues.