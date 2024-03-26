Taapsee Pannu gets married to Mathias Boe in Udaipur: Report: Bollywood News





Actress Taapsee Pannu has been dating Mathias Boe for quite some time. Now, reports have revealed that the two got married on March 23. According to a News 18 report, the wedding took place in a private ceremony in Udaipur, which was attended by Taapsee's relatives. For the uninitiated, Mathias is a Danish badminton player and Olympic gold medalist. Taapsee Pannu ties the knot with Mathias Boe in Udaipur: report A source told the publication: “The wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities began on March 20. The couple was sure they didn't want to attract media attention on their big day. Both are known to be very private and reserved people and they wouldn't have it any other way. Speaking about the participants, the source added: Taapsees Dobaaraa And slap co-star Pavail Gulati joined guests at her wedding to Mathais. Anurag Kashyap, who shares a pretty close bond with Taapsee and has directed her in films like Manmarziyaan And दोबारा and produced Saand's eyesalso flew to Udaipur. Interestingly, Kanika Dhillon and Pavail Gulati recently posted photos from what looks like wedding festivities without mentioning who it was. Kanika also put up a hashtag #MereYaarKiShaadi. Her photo collection also included fellow writer and her husband Himanshu Sharma. Gulati, on the other hand, posted a group photo and put up a cryptic caption saying: Twinkle twinkle small star, we have no idea where we are! Actor Abhilash Thapliyal replied IYKYK, which is a shortened form of If you know, you know. Fans are waiting for Taapsee's official wedding announcement. Also read: Taapsee Pannu on equal pay between male and female stars: This is my motivation to fight this battle BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with the latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

