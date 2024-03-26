Entertainment
No one can stand up to it: David Attenborough backs BBC nature shows | David Attenborough
Sir David Attenborough says the BBC's natural history programs have helped change global opinion on conservation as its latest series, Mammals, highlights the damage caused by tourism to overcrowded game reserves to cheetahs, whom, according to him, we risk loving to death.
In the same way that Blue Planet II raised awareness of plastic, the six-part BBC One program is likely to raise questions about safari holidays through footage showing large numbers of truckloads of tourists chasing cheetah sights in hunting killing which can often result in the animals leaving the meat and the young dying.
Mammals, which comes 22 years after Attenborough's famous Life of Mammals, explains the broadcaster: With an estimated 69 million visitors to Africa's protected sites each year, some parts of these sites are becoming overcrowded.
When a hunting cheetah is chased by vehicles, there is pressure to get the best possible view of the prey. As predators begin to hunt, so do cars, Attenborough says.
With more than 70 trucks surrounding the cheetah after it catches its prey, Attenborough warns: Wildlife experts who study the cheetah recommend that there should be no more than five vehicles at each sighting.
He says tourism is essential to fund protection of the animals and the reserves they live in, but we risk loving these cheetahs to death because the sheer number of vehicles comes at a cost as more and more hunts cheetahs fail and more and more of their victims. are abandoned.
Attenborough adds: In areas with high tourism, research has shown that cub survival is also significantly reduced. Surely it must be possible to respect animals' need for space while still allowing human visitors to gain a meaningful glimpse of the wild world. This is what must be achieved if cheetahs are to have a future on the African plains.
At a screening of the show at the BBC Studios in London, Roger Webb, the series' executive producer, said he hoped it would start conversations, while the series' producer, Scott Alexander, said the BBC was not simply pointing the finger at realities.
Attenborough added how the BBC broadcasts could have a powerful effect, saying he had seen world opinion change following the [BBC Studios] The Natural History Unit (NHU), no one else can compete with it, it has had a global effect.
He said the unit, which is reducing up to 7% of its functions due to the downturn in the television market, is something the BBC can be very, very proud of. The SNS is an extraordinary global organization that has no equivalent anywhere else.
Attenborough also defended the BBC's license fee because although the NHU is part of the commercial wing of the BBC Studios company, it was created with public money and benefits from a public service supported by the nation.
He said his favorite footage was rare footage of the fennec fox living in the desert, which I never thought I would see, although tragically the producers discovered that two of them they were filming had been killed for pleasure by humans.
Attenborough also highlighted stunning footage of big cats chasing monkeys in treetops at night, made possible, Webb said, by a man in a Norfolk shed who adapted a night camera.
Other new technologies being used include a large underwater drone called The Beast, developed by more men in hangars. Producer Daniel Rasmussen said it allowed the BBC to film behavior we had never been able to capture before, including orcas hunting humpback whales.
Mammals, filmed over five years, also features never-before-seen footage of wolves living among landmines in the Golan Heights to escape humans, the scientific discovery that echidnas chat with each other using endearing noises, and a touching sequence involving Etruscan shrews.
Webb described how much filming had changed since Life of Mammals, with that series using an unfiltered approach, with less music and more natural sound to immerse viewers in the world of the creatures.
Mammals begins on Sunday March 31 on BBC1.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2024/mar/25/nobody-can-hold-a-candle-to-it-david-attenborough-backs-bbcs-nature-shows
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- No one can stand up to it: David Attenborough backs BBC nature shows | David Attenborough
- Preview: #6 Maine takes on #12 Cornell in NCAA tournament
- Chinese, Nauruan presidents hold talks -Xinhua
- Today's main events: AAP at Gherao PM Modi's residence; Shiv Sena to release first list of candidates and more
- Johnson returns to UK from Dominican Republic after speculation over party leadership
- Total solar eclipse: can you see it from the UK? And why is this unique? | uk news
- Taapsee Pannu gets married to Mathias Boe in Udaipur: Report: Bollywood News
- Valentino cancels June fashion shows after Picciolis' departure
- Regina King (No relation to MLK!) takes on Shirley Chisholm
- MEAC Roundup – Day 3: Men's tennis loses third straight match, 5-2 to Norfolk State
- Charles Barkley: Millennials ruined the NBA
- Jokowi refines economic and employment concept for next decade