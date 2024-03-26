No one can stand up to it: David Attenborough backs BBC nature shows | David Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough says the BBC's natural history programs have helped change global opinion on conservation as its latest series, Mammals, highlights the damage caused by tourism to overcrowded game reserves to cheetahs, whom, according to him, we risk loving to death.

In the same way that Blue Planet II raised awareness of plastic, the six-part BBC One program is likely to raise questions about safari holidays through footage showing large numbers of truckloads of tourists chasing cheetah sights in hunting killing which can often result in the animals leaving the meat and the young dying.

Mammals, which comes 22 years after Attenborough's famous Life of Mammals, explains the broadcaster: With an estimated 69 million visitors to Africa's protected sites each year, some parts of these sites are becoming overcrowded.

When a hunting cheetah is chased by vehicles, there is pressure to get the best possible view of the prey. As predators begin to hunt, so do cars, Attenborough says.

With more than 70 trucks surrounding the cheetah after it catches its prey, Attenborough warns: Wildlife experts who study the cheetah recommend that there should be no more than five vehicles at each sighting.

He says tourism is essential to fund protection of the animals and the reserves they live in, but we risk loving these cheetahs to death because the sheer number of vehicles comes at a cost as more and more hunts cheetahs fail and more and more of their victims. are abandoned.

Attenborough adds: In areas with high tourism, research has shown that cub survival is also significantly reduced. Surely it must be possible to respect animals' need for space while still allowing human visitors to gain a meaningful glimpse of the wild world. This is what must be achieved if cheetahs are to have a future on the African plains.

At a screening of the show at the BBC Studios in London, Roger Webb, the series' executive producer, said he hoped it would start conversations, while the series' producer, Scott Alexander, said the BBC was not simply pointing the finger at realities.

Attenborough added how the BBC broadcasts could have a powerful effect, saying he had seen world opinion change following the [BBC Studios] The Natural History Unit (NHU), no one else can compete with it, it has had a global effect.

He said the unit, which is reducing up to 7% of its functions due to the downturn in the television market, is something the BBC can be very, very proud of. The SNS is an extraordinary global organization that has no equivalent anywhere else.

Attenborough also defended the BBC's license fee because although the NHU is part of the commercial wing of the BBC Studios company, it was created with public money and benefits from a public service supported by the nation.

He said his favorite footage was rare footage of the fennec fox living in the desert, which I never thought I would see, although tragically the producers discovered that two of them they were filming had been killed for pleasure by humans.

Attenborough also highlighted stunning footage of big cats chasing monkeys in treetops at night, made possible, Webb said, by a man in a Norfolk shed who adapted a night camera.

Other new technologies being used include a large underwater drone called The Beast, developed by more men in hangars. Producer Daniel Rasmussen said it allowed the BBC to film behavior we had never been able to capture before, including orcas hunting humpback whales.

Mammals, filmed over five years, also features never-before-seen footage of wolves living among landmines in the Golan Heights to escape humans, the scientific discovery that echidnas chat with each other using endearing noises, and a touching sequence involving Etruscan shrews.

Webb described how much filming had changed since Life of Mammals, with that series using an unfiltered approach, with less music and more natural sound to immerse viewers in the world of the creatures.

Mammals begins on Sunday March 31 on BBC1.