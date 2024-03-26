Ron Harper, Land of the Lost, Planet of the Apes actor, died at KRMG 91,102.3





Actor Ron Harper, known for his roles in the television series Land of the Lost And Planet of the Apesdied March 21. He was 91 years old. >> Read more trending news Harper died of natural causes at his home in West Hills, Calif., said his daughter, Nicole Longeuay. The Hollywood Reporter. It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the news of my father's death. …He laid his head down to rest and never woke up again, Longeuay wrote in a social media post captured by Additional. Although it was not common knowledge, dementia from Alzheimer's disease began to take away his mind years ago; it's hard to believe he's physically gone now too. I know he will watch over us all until we meet again. Born January 12, 1933, in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania, Harper attended Princeton University on a scholarship, according to People. He earned a scholarship to Harvard Law School but turned it down to pursue an acting career, the magazine reported. Harper was Paul Newman's understudy on Broadway in the play Sweet Bird of Youth, Deadline reported. He then moved to Los Angeles to begin a career in television, landing a role on Tales of Wells Fargo in 1960, according to the entertainment news site. He would make appearances in Wagon Train, Shotgun Slade and 87th Precinct, Deadline reported. Later in the 1960s, Harper had roles in the television series Wendy and Me, The Jean Arthur Show and Garrisons Gorillas, according to People. In 1974, Harper played the role of astronaut Alan Virdon on Planet of the Apes, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But while the film of the same name starring Roddy McDowall was a success, the television series only lasted 14 episodes before being canceled. The stories from Our Planet of the Apes escalated into The Fugitive with Fur, Harper said in an interview for the 2008 compilation book on science fiction and horror films: I spoke with a zombieaccording to The Hollywood Reporter. I think that's one of the things that shortened what should have been a long run. Two years after the cancellation of Planet of the Apes, Harper returned to the role of Uncle Jack in the final season of Land of the Lost in 1976, People reported. Harper also found a niche in daytime soap operas, appearing on Another World in 1980, Loving in 1983 and Generations in 1990, according to the magazine. According to The Hollywood ReporterHarper's resume also included film roles in The Wild Season (1971), The Odd Couple II (1998), and Pearl Harbor (2001). He also continued to appear on television, with guest appearances on The Big Valley, Remington Steele, Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, Walker, Texas Ranger, The West Wing and Cold Case. Latest notable deaths: Linda Bean, granddaughter of LL Bean founder, dies

