James Bond George Lazenby reacts to Aaron Taylor-Johnson rumors

From one 007 to another.

Former James Bond actor George Lazenby supports Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The British actor is rumored to be reprising the role from Daniel Craig, who played the spy for 15 years.

Lazenby, 84, is said to have told TMZ that Taylor-Johnson, 33, can handle stunts, and all the women who love a man in a tuxedo.

The Sun reported last week that Taylor-Johnson had been offered the role of international super-spy and was expected to sign the contract very soon. AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Australian actor Lazenby, who played the famous spy in the 1969 film 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service,' revealed that although the 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' star had never not officially being offered the role, he would be happy to support it provided he could do the character justice.

Bond is Aaron's job, if he wants to take it, an insider told the outlet. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting for a response.

According to Eon Productions, the British company associated with all the Bond films, it plans to begin filming the film later this year.

Since being thrust into the spotlight, Taylor-Johnson has appeared in several films including Kick-Ass, Anna Karenina, “Godzilla” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” Jay Maidment/Disney/Marvel via AP

George Lazenby played James Bond in the 1969 film “On Her Majesty's Secret Service.” United Artists/Courtesy of Getty Images

As for Eon, Aaron will sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement, the source added.

It was reported in 2022 that the “Tenet” star underwent a screen test for the Bond franchise.

I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in this role. I take that as a great compliment, Taylor-Johnson told reporters last week.

A source noted that Taylor-Johnson “may not be the most well-known in his field, but he is an incredibly talented actor” and “his role in 'Nocturnal Animals' showed his depth as an actor “.

“He is the perfect person to play Bond and will pick up where Daniel left off,” the source added.

Taylor-Johnson is best known for Kick-Ass, Anna Karenina, “Bullet Train” and “Godzilla.”

Next, he will appear with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in “The Fall Guy.”

If the “Bullet Train” star chose to accept his assignment, he would join an illustrious group of actors who have played the debonair MI6 agent. Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Others rumored to be in the running for Bond include Idris Elba, Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill.

The Post has contacted Taylor-Johnson for comment.

The franchise, created by the late British author Ian Fleming, met its first 007 in 1962 when Sean Connery donned the tuxedo in “Dr. No” and continued to play the agent until 1967's “You Only Live Twice.” .

Connery, who died in 2020 at age 90, he later handed the reins to Lazenby for his only Bond film, “On Her Majesty's Secret Service.”

The “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” star then returned for one last hurray in 1971's “Diamonds Are Forever” before handing over the role to Roger Moore, who played Bond from 1973 to 1985.

Timothy Dalton, who saved the day in 1987's “The Living Daylights” and 1989's “License To Kill,” returned to the tuxedo for a brief stint following Moore.

Pierce Brosnan played the role in 1995's “GoldenEye” until 2002's “Die Another Day.”

A few years later, Craig, 56, took over the rebooted franchise and starred in five films: “Casino Royale,” “Quantum of Solace,” “Skyfall,” “Spectre” and “No Time To Die.”