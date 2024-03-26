Raveena Tandon admits Bollywood is full of insecure people who conspire to bring down their competitors: They attack you through your boyfriends and girlfriends | Bollywood News





Actress Raveena Tandon has admitted the film industry is full of insecure and cutthroat people, but said her reputation has been damaged only because she is written about more than any other industry . In an interview, Raveena said that she had been a victim of underhanded politics during her career, but she could proudly say that she had never intentionally strategized to harm anyone's career. another one. While chatting with Rajshri Unplugged, Raveena reiterated the points she had made many times in the past, that the industry was competitive in the 90s, how impersonal it has become now, and how some of his dramatic roles were ahead of his time. She said: “The atmosphere on set was so much fun. People teased each other about fights, adventures, revenge dramas… It used to be action-packed. Also Read – Raveena Tandon says she didn't hide her past relationships from her children: tomorrow they will read about it somewhere On the intensity of the film industry, Raveena continued, “Some people are insecure and can't stand to see others succeed. They look for ways to put others down. It could be through their relationships, through the groups they belong to, they could go after you through your boyfriends and girlfriends. Our industry is undoubtedly competitive. But what industry isn’t? It’s the same thing in the world of politics and business. The only difference is that we talk about the film industry because people want to gossip about famous people. Clearly, people are playing politics here. This happened to me too. But, Raveena said, she can proudly say that she has never knowingly harmed anyone else's career. “If something like this has ever happened because of me, it was not intentional and I am prepared to apologize for it. My father used to say that when a baby learns to walk, he falls over and over again before he can get up and eventually become someone who can walk with his head held high. This is the lesson I was taught. I haven't hurt anyone, I haven't gotten anyone kicked out of a movie. And I have no problem working with newcomers, because I was once a newcomer too.” Raveena was one of the few actresses of the 1990s to successfully transition into more significant roles after her peak. She directed the Netflix series Aranyak and Hotstar Karmma Calling sow. She will next be seen in the film Patna Shukla. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/raveena-tandon-admits-bollywood-is-filled-with-insecure-people-conspiring-to-pull-their-competition-down-they-attack-you-via-your-boyfriends-and-girlfriends-9233689/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos