Raveena Tandon on Bollywood: 'People are insecure and can't see others succeed'





Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon spoke about politics in the Hindi film industry, where people try to bring others down, and how she too was a victim of it. She explained that people are very competitive in Bollywood, but insisted that this was the case elsewhere as well. She said that Bollywood was chastised only because it was talked about so often. While speaking to Rajshri Unplugged, Raveena said, “Some people are insecure and can't stand to see others succeed. They look for ways to drag others down. This can be through their relationships, through groupism. boyfriends and girlfriends. Our industry is undoubtedly competitive. But the 'Mohra' actor explained, “What industry is not? It's the same in the world of politics and the world of business. The only difference is that we talk about film industry because people want to gossip about famous people.in politics here to bring others down.This happened to me too. Learn more However, Raveena claimed that she never tried to sabotage the careers of her colleagues. In addition, she never hesitated to work with newcomers. “I haven't harmed anyone, I haven't seen anyone thrown out of a film. I have no problem working with newcomers, because I too was a newcomer at one time.” , the actor said, adding: “If something like this has ever happened because of me, it was not intentional and I am ready to apologize for it.” Raveena, who will next be seen in the Disney+ Hotstar film 'Patna Shukla', also recalled her old days in Bollywood. She remembers how people would gather on film sets, because there were no vanity vans back then. The atmosphere on set was so fun. People teased each other about fights, affairs, revenge dramas. It used to be action-packed,” Raveena shared. Raveena Tandon starred in many hit films of the 90s including 'Dilwale', 'Patthar Ke Phool', 'Dulhe Raja', 'Satta' and 'Andaz Apna Apna' among others. Now, the actor is creating waves in the digital space. She was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series, “Karmma Calling”. Published by: Arushi Jain Published on: March 26, 2024

