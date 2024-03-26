And if Friends was made in Bollywood: don't miss the video of Urmila Matondkar in the role of Rachel Green, Joey by Salman Khan | Bollywood





Nostalgia alert! AI imagines six Bollywood actors to form the ensemble Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer from the iconic American series Friends. Urmila Matondkar was imagined as Rachel Green in the series, which ran successfully from 1994 to 2004; Jennifer played the role. Read also : Emotional Friends reunion clip goes viral Urmila Matondkar imagined as Rachel Green, the emblematic character of Friends by Jennifer Aniston; Salman Khan as Joey Tribbiani in the AI-generated video. Watch the cast of Friends in Bollywood Spotted on artist Karan Shetty's Instagram account, Manisha Koirala was transformed into Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) in the video, while Juhi Chawla was transformed into Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow). Salman Khan was seen as Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Akshay Kumar as David Schwimmer's Friends character, Ross Geller and Aamir Khan as Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry). Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Manisha's Monica was pretty; Urmila aka Rachael's divaness and Juhi aka Phoebe's infectious smile were too accurate. Aamir Khan aka Chandler's wide-eyed expression, Akshay aka Ross's famous pout and frown, and Salman Khan aka Joey's messy hair and indifferent look were equally good. Reactions to the video Sharing the clip on Instagram on Monday, Karan Shetty wrote, “What if Friends was made in Bollywood. Made with Deepfakes. Casting help from @scentedit Who would be your fan casting?” Reacting to the video, one Instagram user wrote: “If there was an Oscar for this casting I would give it.” Another wrote: “You should start again with the younger generation. » Also read a comment, Salman Khan is on point. Clockwise: Aamir Khan as Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Juhi Chawla as Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Akshay Kumar as Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and Manisha Koirala as Monica Geller (Courteney Cox). About friends Producers and writers Marta Kauffman and David Crane probably didn't realize that their show Friends documenting the lives of six friends (Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey) in their 20s and 30s in New York would become a global phenomenon . . Friends, one of the most popular shows of all time, ran for 236 episodes from September 1994 to May 2004. Friends included David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc. Each Friends character has unique qualities The series is known for its hilarious and endearing characters, Monica's neurosis, Rachel's passion for fashion, Joey's charming stupidity, Chandler's sarcastic jokes, Ross' unlucky love life and Phoebe's funny songs. Fans of Friends essentially grew up with these characters, often relating to them and their crazy lives. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

