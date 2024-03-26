Regina King is steely and disarmingly frank in Shirley, but one important element lets this historical biopic down

Shirley Chisholm may have been the first black congresswoman in the United States and the first to mount a historic campaign to become president, but at no point in the film Shirley do we see moments of doubt or indecision torment her.

Fast Facts About Shirley What: A good introduction to Shirley Chisholm. Featured:Regina King, Reina King, Lance Reddick, Terrence Howard, Lucas Hedges, Michael Cherrie. When: Now streaming on Netflix. likely to make you feel: Empowered, if slightly frustrated.

In itself, this seems important. Many people around her, down to her coterie of closest advisors and her husband, were unsure of her ability to realize her ambitions, but Chisholm herself never was. It is this lack of understanding of all aspects of Chisholm's personality, his fears, his dreams, his weaknesses, that lets this biopic down.

The film opens with Chisholm having already won his seat in the House of Representatives, one of the few spots of color in a sea of ​​white faces. We don't see the pivotal moments leading up to this election, like the political awakening that led a Brooklyn school teacher on the path to becoming a Democratic candidate.

Before becoming a congresswoman and the first woman to run for the Democratic presidential nomination, Shirley Chisholm was a teacher in Brooklyn.(Provided: Netflix)

What director John Ridley (the author of 12 Years a Slave) focuses on instead is what followed: Chisholm's 1972 campaign for president, making her the first woman to run for the nomination Democratic presidential election.

Flanked by her husband Conrad (played with understated precision by Michael Cherrie) and a trio of advisers Wesley 'Mac' Holder (displaying the regal dignity of Lance Reddick in one of his final performances), fundraiser Arthur Hardwick (an underused Terrence Howard) and aspiring white lawyer Robert Gottlieb (movingly played by Lucas Hedges in an affirmative illustration of allyship) Chisholm goes for the jugular.

Wearing her signature statuesque bouffant and speaking in Bajan-accented English, Regina King plays Chisholm with a steely audacity that never falters and a disarming frankness bordering on naiveté, particularly pronounced in relation to the cunning machinations of those who surround it.

If there's one thing Shirley does well, it's evoking the era of Chisholm's presidential campaign.(Provided: Netflix)

Chisholm refuses to falsify or dilute her message no matter where she is in America, and her popularity skyrockets as she expresses a collective vision for everyone, regardless of race, color, his beliefs or his gender.

The early 1970s of Chisholm's presidential campaign are beautifully evoked. The Vietnam War had its bitter opponents, President Nixon's popularity was waning, desegregation busing was commonplace, and the election in which Chisholm was seeking the presidential nomination was the first in which people aged 18 to 21 could vote. .

A feeling of change is in the air. Could it be that America has come to terms with its dark history of slavery and dispossession and is ready to elect its first black woman president?

History shows us that the change Chisholm sought did not materialize in 1972 and has not yet occurred 52 years later. But it wasn't for nothing. Chisholm continued to champion social reforms and empower those around him and those who followed him. As King emphatically puts it: “We had something, maybe just for a second.” »

Archival footage is interspersed throughout the film, often a damning indictment of the difficult battle Chisholm was waging. Of note is the clip of Gloria Steinem endorsing her, but saying her competitor George McGovern is the “best white candidate” vying for the Democratic nomination.

Ramsey Nickell's camerawork is striking for its fixation on specifics, a riposte to the film's broad brushstrokes.

After Chisholm is nearly stabbed by a crazed racist, the camera focuses on her hands tightly bound in anxiety. When she visits segregationist Governor George Wallace's hospital after he is shot, her hands are clasped with his; Even though they have opposing views, they both face the perils of being a public figure.

Shirley shines when the focus is on the particularities of Chisholm's life. There are the cracks in her marriage to a man who is relegated to the rank of her shadow; the cracks in his relationship with his sister (played by King's real sister, Reina), which stand in stark contrast to the adoration Chisholm commands from his fans; her appeal to young black women who view voting as a bourgeois exercise that traditionally excludes them from a seat at the table; and the sexism she faces from black men as well as white men, which finds its connection in haughty delegate Walter Fauntroy (a charismatic André Holland).

Chisholm's race to gather enough delegates to the Democratic National Convention to win the party's nomination for president gives the film much of its urgency. But by focusing on behind-the-scenes politics, infighting, tactical decisions and the difficult practice of preferences, the film risks becoming too granular, with a staid storyline that falters at key moments. Crucial moments like Chisholm's eventual endorsement by the Black Panthers seem rushed.

It's a mammoth task to capture the essence of a larger-than-life historical figure like Shirley Chisholm in two hours.

By focusing on part of Chisholm's legacy, Shirley could have functioned as a synecdoche for the story of her nomination bid, conveying deep truths about being an ambitious and socially progressive black woman in the 70's.

Instead, it's a rather rote account of a quasi-historical achievement, which doesn't tell us enough about the woman at the center of it all.

Shirley is streaming on Netflix.