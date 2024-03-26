Entertainment
Incredible look at a gay comedian
In 2024, Jerrod Carmichael may be as well known for his confessions as he is for his comedy. The writer, director, actor and stand-up comedian, more specifically sit-down comedian, has reinvented his career in recent years, going from casually boundary-pushing comic and sitcom star to award-winning star of one of the most talked about comedy specials. during the last years. years 2022 Rothaniel was widely acclaimed for Carmichael's astonishing vulnerability, as he struggled with the nature of secrets before revealing one of his own: this one. He's gay, to the great dismay of his family. (He also admitted that his first name was actually Rothaniel, the specials' namesake.) Since then, his star has exploded, taking his career in new, highly visible directions; he hosted the Golden Globes, hosted by guests Saturday Night Liveand even appeared in the Oscar-winning film Poor thingsfor good measure.
But with increased visibility and awareness has come an increased reliance on the camera to express oneself, as Carmichael himself explores in the HBO shows. Jerrod Carmichael's Reality TV Showwhich will premiere on March 29. The half-hour series, which leans more toward documentary than pure reality television, captures the comedian's efforts to break through the veins adjacent to the one he burst into. Rothaniel. But Carmichael's intimacy is more playful here, constructing over its eight episodes a narrative that requires both performativity and painful honesty. While Reality show isn't as revelatory as his career-defining special, it's a fascinating, touching, and valuable experience in how honest one can truly be when you're writing, directing, and filming your own life.
Carmichaelwho, before Rothanielwas best known for his tell-all sitcom on NBC The Carmichael Show and his conversational, nonchalantly provocative stand-up had an atypical coming-out process: he publicly declared he was gay in a stand-up special on a major network. Armed with a new sense of liberation, Carmichael captured the imagination of a wider audience by allowing us to see him reinvent himself as a gay artist in real time.
Reality show resumes following RothanielCarmichael's Success, integrating clips of Carmichael's introspective stand-up with his post-stardom concerns, like finding a date for the 2022 Emmys and using his own success to bolster that of a friend and fellow comedian. But behind the professional scenes, he also relearns how to manage his relationships with his boyfriend and his parents. Although each episode is fairly self-contained, they all fit into an overall theme. This is a show about a man exploring therapy through literal means (there are several therapy sessions seen throughout the series) and constructed sessions, with Carmichael using the artifice of television to confront himself . (Why is Jerrod always cheating on his beloved boyfriend? Well, maybe a road trip with his soft-spoken Southern Baptist father, who was a serial cheater himself, might l 'help understand why!)
The way the series plays with fiction and reality initially seems somewhat contrived, to its own detriment. Perhaps this is because the production elements are usually played for comedy, in a show that works best in a more dramatic mode. I keep saying I want to live more honestly, Carmichael says in the series premiere, speaking directly into a webcam, and I find myself alone a lot, and I can't tell if it's because I'm afraid to tell the truth. Then an animated Grindr notification pops up, distracting him from his confessional and suggesting that the show will be much cheekier than it ultimately is.
In a later scene, in which Carmichael sits down with his friend Tyler, the Creator about Tyler's lack of response to Carmichael admitting his crush on the rapper, Carmichael admits that he only does it on camera because that it was the most comfortable and emotionally distant way from him. could handle such an important conversation. But what is a raw, uncomfortable, powerful conversation becomes different when Tyler walks out of the room to fart (as one does) and notices that the cameramen were there the whole time.
It's hard to blame Carmichael for wanting to make his show funny, of course. But where Reality show chante is in his least performative moments, of the same genre as his anonymous, wearing a ski mask (and, if you have do your research, very famous) a friend warns it may appear masturbatory. Carmichael, dealing with his mother's refusal to accept his sexuality, is a nice recurring storyline throughout the eight-episode season, with no easy resolution or obvious villains. The growth we see him experience from the occasionally overbearing Episode 1 to the relatively unvarnished finale feels more genuine and even illicit than moments like Carmichael and his boyfriend in bed, becoming intimate in artfully composed scenes where we are aware that the camera is present. . Carmichael's stand-up comedy isn't shy about revealing itself, but there's a certain awkwardness to the comedy. Reality show it disappears in these heavier, less balanced moments.
Learning more about Carmichael in this way seems like a valuable watch, even if his own reviews may suggest otherwise. He is undoubtedly an interesting character, as much as a great, singular actor: a black, gay man from the South, whose cosmopolitan lifestyle is at odds with his conservative upbringing. Watching him come to terms with this reality is fascinating, regardless of his level of fame. But that fame also makes the show more unique than just a family drama, especially in episodes in which Carmichael considers how he can use his money to make amends with his friends or to hide from his own truth.
To call Carmichael reality show a powerful watch makes it seem much haughtier and less fun than it actually is; there's a lot of wit, irony and jokes here. (And the humor isn't always intentional; Carmichaels manages to sell everyone in his life on seeing a therapist is a recurring element and darkly funny, even if it's for real.) But just like with Rothaniel, Carmichael's latest project achieves that delicate and incredibly watchable balance of revealing itself without giving too much away. There's nothing else on television like it.
