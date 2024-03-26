Entertainment
Raveena Tandon slams 'insecure' people in Bollywood: 'They indulge in politics here and…'
Raveena Tandon was recently seen in the series Karmma Calling.
Raveena Tandon has revealed the truth about Bollywood, revealing that it is a place full of insecure and cutthroat people.
Raveena Tandon has revealed the truth about Bollywood, revealing that it is a place full of insecure and cutthroat people. But she believes her reputation is only tarnished because she's the subject of more gossip than a celebrity wedding. In a recent interview, Raveena opened up about her own encounters with underhanded politics, but proudly declared that she never planned to destroy anyone's career.
And when she caught up with Rajshri Unplugged, Raveena stuck to her guns, repeating her old stories about the competitive atmosphere of the industry in the 90s, comparing it to today's more impersonal environment and the way his dramatic roles were light years ahead of their time. She recalls: “The atmosphere on set was so fun. People teased each other about fights, affairs, revenge dramas. It used to be action-packed.
Raveena spoke about the competitive aspect of the film industry, saying that some people are insecure and try to harm the success of others. Some people are insecure and can't stand to see others succeed. They look for ways to put others down. It could be through their relationships, through the groups they belong to, they could go after you through your boyfriends and girlfriends. Our industry is undoubtedly competitive. But what industry isn’t? It’s the same thing in the world of politics and business. The only difference is that we talk about the film industry because people want to gossip about famous people. Clearly, people are playing politics here. This happened to me too.
Raveena said she never deliberately harmed careers and would be ready to apologize for any unintentional harm. If something like this has ever happened because of me, it was not intentional and I am willing to apologize for it. My father used to say that when a baby learns to walk, he falls over and over again before he can get up and eventually become someone who can walk with his head held high. This is the lesson I was taught. I haven't hurt anyone, I haven't gotten anyone kicked out of a movie. And I have no problem working with newcomers, because I too was a newcomer, she said.
