For your consideration: How Janice Min sells entertainment advertisers on The Ankler





Earlier this year, Janice Min, CEO of The Ankler, said she I expect to reach $10 million of annual revenue in 2025. During a podcast recording with Digiday, Min revised that statement to say: We have a chance to hit that number this year.

To do this, the Mins team takes a simple, three-pronged approach: create quality content to attract audiences, audiences who are attractive to advertisers and combine these elements in person through events. I wish we had something AI-generated that was going to rain millions of dollars on us, but it's really boring, Min said. “Boring or not, it's remarkable that a media company launching in January 2022 and covering Hollywood is seeing revenue growth in the midst of two major film industry strikes as well as a tumultuous time for advertising revenue. In the latest episode of the Digiday Podcast, Min discusses how listen and for-your-consideration advertising persisted despite strikes and how The Ankler, born on Substack, expanded across platforms to become a digital media outlet in its own right. Below are highlights from the conversation, which have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity. There's only room to grow In the first six weeks of this year, we saw more ad revenue than in the entire first year of the company in 2022. That's great momentum and I owe myself to that growth. But also, we didn't have any advertising in the beginning. We started with Amazon as our launch partner in 2022, so we had sponsorship [revenue] but we only have room for improvement and we are not faced with historical figures over 20 years. The last protected ad category Fast forward to two years later, today we have Netflix, Apple, Warner Brothers, I mean, we have everyone. There is no major player in the industry that does not advertise. Currently we have two advertisements playing, which are: Come see this movie released. But we also have what deserves your attention [FYC] advertisement. [FYC] is probably one of the last protected classes of advertising, because Google can't steal it, Facebook advertising can't accept it, because all they want, these studios and streamers, is to reach this audience very specific. And they want to control the message. They want to know it’s in the right environment. And so there is no CPM. It's just kind of a feeling and belief that you're reaching the right people, which in this case are here. [awards] voters. Unexpected silver linings A funny phenomenon is happening here, where the strikes have been horrible. They continued [for] six months, I mean, almost unthinkable at first. And it coincided with an awards season surrounding the Emmys. [FYC advertising for the Emmys] If we were standing, we would have thought we would have been more up. But when the strike ended, it was as if the dam had broken. The strikes had the effect of bringing Hollywood back in force saying, “We want to be more Hollywood.” We don't want to be overwhelmed by sport. I think part of that actually explains a huge increase [in advertising revenue] so far this year.

