Candlelight: The Best of Bollywood on Strings – Bangalore – Waiting List
Strong points
An intimate atmosphere in a magnificent place bathed in candles
Enjoy a magnificent program performed by talented musicians
Stunning architecture of an iconic building in Bangalore
General informations
Location: a secret place in Bangalore
Date and time: coming soon!
Duration: 60 minutes
Age requirement: 8 years or older. Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult
Attempt Program
- Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G)
- Meri Jaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Tujhe Dekha Toh from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
- Tere Liye of Veer-Zaara
- Jashn-E-Bahara by Jodhaa Akbar
- Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
- Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire
- Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2
- Humko Humise Chura Lo from Mohabbatein
- Kabootar Ja Ja Ja from Maine Pyar Kiya
- I Love You from Bodyguard (2011)
Description
The Candlelight World Music Series transforms the most beautiful venues into intimate performance settings. Go on a musical journey as you sit back and savor the breathtaking atmosphere around you. Join our musicians for a softly candlelit evening and prepare to be transported to the clouds with some of the most precious masterpieces!
