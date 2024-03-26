Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff play two selfish psychopaths tasked with eliminating Prithiviraj Sukumaran's masked villain. bollywood news





The trailer for director Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features large-scale action set pieces, exotic locations and glamorous dance sequences for a unique Bollywood offering that combines both the past and present of the film industry. Although the film has nothing to do with Bade Miyan's original film Chote Miyan beyond the title, it does feature elements of buddy comedy with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff teaming up as the central pair, replacing Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. But while Amitabh and Govinda played cops in the 1998 comedy film, the new Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a world-travel action spectacle in which Akshay and Tiger play elite soldiers who go on a mission to stop a vengeful masked villain who wants to use a gun. AI weapon to destroy India. The villain is played by Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will soon be seen in the ambitious film Aadujeevitham. Prithviraj had earlier attempted to cross over into Bollywood with the 2012 film Aiyyaa. The more than three-minute trailer opens with the villain, who introduces himself as “pralay (apocalypse).” He wears an ornate mask, has long hair, and wields a huge machine gun. The trailer shows the villain stealing a weapon from the Indian armed forces. “This package is the most powerful and dangerous weapon ever made in this country,” Ronit Roy’s character tells us, before summoning the only two people capable of recovering it. These are our protagonists, Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan, played by Akshay and Tiger. After a full three minutes in which the two heroes banter, perform high-stakes stunts, and engage in shootouts and car chases, the trailer shows them turning on each other for reasons that will be probably explained in the film. “Hum dono ek dusre ke liye jaan de sakte hain, par ek dusre ki jaan le bhi sakte hain (We can kill for each other, but we can also kill each other),” they say while the title appears. Watch the trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan here Bade Miyan Chote Miyan promotions have so far included a teaserseveral songs filmed abroad and a making-of video which highlights The use of closed-door action by Ali Abbas Zafar. This comes after Akshay Kumar was criticized for shooting a series of recent films in the studio, with visual effects used for set extensions. Akshay has had a rather rough few years in recent years, with a string of failures that only ended with last year's OMG 2. Likewise, even Tiger, Manushi and Alaya have just experienced major failures, making the stakes for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's success dizzying. high for each actor. The budget of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is said to be over Rs 300 crore. The film will hit theaters on April 10, a day before its clash with Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan during the Eid holidays. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

