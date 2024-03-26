Jon Stewart flames Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary

Uncommon knowledge
Jon Stewart denounced Shark tank Kevin O'Leary on his remarks on Donald Trump's civil fraud case in New York.
Trump was ordered to pay $464 million on Monday, after Judge Arthur Engoron found that the former president inflated the value of his assets to obtain bank loans and secure business deals.
“You might be thinking, Well, that seems pretty simple. Whatever you got from lying, you have to pay it back,” Stewart said on the latest episode of The daily show.
“Well, that’s because you’re a fucking idiot,” the 61-year-old joked, before launching into media coverage of the trial.
In a recent interview with CNNO'Leary said the decision “was not well received by the investment community.”
“We’re all wondering: Who’s next?” » declared the Canadian businessman.
“Ah, who's next? The persecuted minority of the investment community,” Stewart joked in response to the clip, describing O'Leary as “such an asshole, even the other people there.” Shark tank I think he’s an asshole.”
News week has contacted Jon Stewart and Kevin O'Leary for comment via email.
O'Leary joined the reality show in 2009, evaluating entrepreneurs before deciding whether to invest in their business. The 69-year-old is known for his brutal assassinations of candidateswhatever their history.
The comedian said he was “surprised” to hear O'Leary defend corporate asset inflation, due to his previous comments on Shark tank.
Stewart cuts to a montage of O'Leary criticizing entrepreneurs on the reality series, accusing them of overselling their business ideas.
“Which one of you should I tear apart now at a valuation of $28 million?” he tells two hopes in a single clip.
In another, he asks a contestant: “Do you think this is worth $10 million?”
“Absolutely,” the man replies, to which O’Leary responds: “Now I’m going to tear you apart, are you crazy?”
In other snippets, the business mogul calls entrepreneurs' estimates “crazy,” “insane” and “stinking poop.”
On the latter occasion, Stewart joked, “Canadians are so vulgar,” before asking, “How is he not also crazy about overvaluations in the real world?”
“These are not victimless crimes,” he continued. “Firstly, the banks were repaid at lower interest rates. Secondly, money is not infinite, a loan given to the liar does not go to someone who gives a more honest assessment.
“The system becomes an incentive for corruption.”
To conclude the segment, Stewart shared another clip from O'Leary's CNN interview, in which he claims that the accusations against Trump are “made by every real estate developer everywhere on Earth.”
“It was never prosecuted,” O'Leary said, provoking The daily show the audience boos loudly.
Stewart compared O'Leary's logic to the 2013 horror film The purgein which all offenses are decriminalized for 12 hours per year.
“There is a theory in law that if enough people commit a crime, it automatically becomes legal,” he said.
“The fucking title titled Arrogance. I don't know if you know this, but most people can't commit fraud and expect to face no retaliation, even if everyone else does it.”
Stewart returned to The daily show in February, after initially hosting the late-night talk show from 1999 to 2015. The comedian returns to cover the campaign leading up to the November general election, regularly skewering Trump and Joe Biden.
