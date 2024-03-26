Dashmani Media welcomes Crazy 4 Bollywood, Crazy 4 TV, Purvanchal Live and Bachelors Society to its diverse portfolio | News from India





. In a strategic move that highlights its growing influence in the digital entertainment sector, Dashmani Media Private Limited has added another feather to its cap with the acquisition of notable platforms including Crazy 4 Bollywood, Crazy 4 TV, Bachelors Society and Purvanchal Live. This series of acquisitions highlights Dashmani Media's aggressive expansion strategy and commitment to diversifying its content portfolio to cater to a wide range of interests and demographics. Crazy 4 Bollywood, a leading platform known for its wide coverage of the Indian film industry, enjoys a huge fan following with 1,216,000 fans on Facebook, 124,000 on Instagram and 3,600,000 subscribers on YouTube. It has established itself as a major source of Bollywood-related news. newscelebrity reviews and information. Crazy 4 TV, another significant acquisition, serves the television entertainment audience with 570,000 subscribers on Facebook, 130,000 on Instagram and 2,200,000 subscribers on YouTube. It features updates, behind-the-scenes content and exclusive interviews from the world of TV shows. Purvanchal Live, with a strong regional focus, has 235,000 subscribers on Facebook, 380,000 on Instagram and 8,160,000 subscribers on YouTube. It caters to the Purvanchal region with local news, cultural programs and entertainment content, which deeply resonates with its audience. The Bachelors Society, targeting a younger demographic, has 45,000 followers on Facebook, 2,000,000 on Instagram and 92,000 subscribers on YouTube. The platform offers content related to lifestyle, fashion, technology and entertainment, capturing the essence of the urban single life. These acquisitions not only expand Dashmani Media's portfolio but also ensure a variety of content that appeals to different interests. By leveraging the strengths of these platforms, Dashmani Media aims to improve content quality, expand its reach and establish a dominant presence in the digital media landscape. About Dashmani Media Private Limited: Positioned as an emerging leader in the digital entertainment industry, Dashmani Media is dedicated to creating a vibrant digital ecosystem that delivers diverse and engaging content. With a vision that transcends traditional entertainment boundaries, the company focuses on delivering innovative content and audience engagement across multiple genres. Through strategic acquisitions and a commitment to quality, Dashmani Media is crafting a narrative of growth and innovation, aiming to connect with global audiences on a deeper level and redefine entertainment consumption in the digital age .

