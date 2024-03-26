Local high schools successfully meet seat belt challenge





HAMPTON ROADS Drive Safe Hampton Roads recognized nineteen local high schools, including schools in Williamsburg/James City County and York County, for their participation in the Get It Together Seat Belt Challenge. According to Drive Safe Hampton Roads (DSHR), teen seat belt use increased 7.96% over the program's baseline percentage, bringing it to 87.60%. That's more than the state's average belt usage, which is 75.6 percent. Additionally, four area high schools increased seat belt use by more than 15% over their baseline rate. The Get It Together Seat Belt Challenge is a long-running program that promotes the vital message of wearing your seat belt, said Holly Dalby, president of Get It Together. Teachers and students worked together to find creative ways to uphold the tether loop message throughout their schools, and they all finished as champions. The program has been present in secondary schools in the region since 1995. Students and faculty emphasized seat belt use with strategies including seat belt checks, donation drives, video and poster contests and other educational activities. Schools earned points for medal activities. High schools from Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg/James City County and York County participated. For a list of medalists, visit drivesafehr.org/ git. According to the DMV, in 2022, 4,038 teens ages 15 to 19 were involved in crashes in Hampton Roads, resulting in 1,241 injuries, while 63 teens died on the Commonwealth's roadways, including six killed in Hampton Roads. The Christopher King Foundation, State Farm, AAA Tidewater Virginia and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles fund the Drive Safe Hampton Roads program. AAATidewater Virginia is proud to be part of the Get It Together Seat Belt Challenge for the 26th year, said Holly Dalby, director of public affairs and marketing for AAA Tidewater. These schools and students work hard throughout the year to promote seat belt use among their peers, teachers and families. The program leaves a lasting impression on everyone involved and increases seat belt use, saving lives.

