Neha Sharma: This Bollywood actress might contest elections from Bhagalpur in Bihar, Bahubali's father drops a hint | News from India





NEW DELHI: Amid the political fervor ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Bollywood actress Neha Sharma has become the latest personality to potentially enter the political realm, following in the footsteps of Kangna Ranaut, who was named as the BJP candidate for the Himachal Pradesh. Mandi Lok Sabha seat. The buzz around her political aspirations intensified after her father, Ajay Sharma, a prominent Congress leader and sitting MP from Bhagalpur, Bihar, hinted at the possibility of her contesting the elections. Father's clue fuels speculation Ajay Sharma's remarks to reporters fueled speculation about Neha Sharma's possible entry into the political arena. He expressed his wish that the Congress party gets the Bhagalpur seat in the upcoming elections. If the party does indeed win the seat under its alliance arrangements, Ajay Sharma has affirmed his intention to advocate for his daughter's candidature. “Congress should secure Bhagalpur, and if it does, I would like my daughter Neha Sharma to contest,” he said, stressing that he was ready to step down if the party found it necessary that he presents himself in his place. Neha Sharma: from the big screen to politics Neha Sharma made her Bollywood debut in 2010, opposite Emraan Hashmi in 'Crook'. Since then, she has starred in several films, including Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 in 2013, and “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” and “Mubarakan”, among others. The girl from Bihar enjoys a huge fan following on social media platforms. With over 21 million followers on Instagram, she has developed a significant presence, particularly through her engaging travel content. Ajay Sharma's remarks also underlined the confidence within the INDIA alliance regarding their electoral prospects in Bihar. He expressed his determination to challenge the BJP's strong position in the state, highlighting their collective determination to bring about meaningful political change. Seat-sharing talks and political dynamics The political landscape in Bihar has witnessed various changes, notably marked by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to cut ties with the Congress and align with the BJP earlier this year. Despite these developments, discussions over seat sharing within the INDIA bloc have persisted, with leaders like Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal indicating that negotiations are nearing completion. With Lok Sabha elections scheduled in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, and assembly elections taking place simultaneously in four states, anticipation is mounting as political parties finalize their strategies and candidates for the upcoming electoral battle.

