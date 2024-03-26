Entertainment
Sacha Baron Cohen hits back at Rebel Wilson A**hole allegations
Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen responds to Rebel Wilson's claims that he was a huge asshole who threatened to stop her book from being published.
I talked about an asshole in my book. Now this asshole is trying to threaten me,” Wilson wrote in an Instagram story on March 15. He hired a crisis public relations manager and lawyers. He's trying to stop the press from talking about my book. But the book will come out and you will all know the truth.
THE Perfect pitch star, who played Cohen's wife in 2016's Brothers Grimsbyhis name dropped as the asshole she referred to via social media over the weekend.
I will not be intimidated or silenced by high-priced lawyers or PR crisis managers, Wilson wrote on his Instagram Story on Sunday. The asshole I talk about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.
While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these blatantly false claims are directly contradicted by extensive and detailed evidence, including contemporary documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those who were present before, during, and after production of The Brothers GrimsbyBaron Cohen told The Daily Beast through a spokesperson on Monday.
In a previous interview at the time of this film's release, Wilson accused Baron Cohen of harassing her on set, including pressuring her to go nude instead of using a body double, upon which she ended up insisting and telling him to put his finger in. in my butt, even though the gag doesn't appear in the script.
The actress will apparently expand on the incidents in her new memoir, The rise of the rebelswhich arrives on Tuesday April 2. Before naming Baron Cohen, she said the asshole in question was trying to threaten her and stop the press from talking about the book.
