Akshay Kumar recalls his 16 consecutive flops as he addresses recent misses: I won't give up | Bollywood News
Akshay Kumar on Tuesday launched the trailer of his upcoming action show Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Tiger Shroff in Mumbai. At the trailer launch, Akshay spoke about his expectations from the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial and reacted to the fact that his recent films like Selfiee and Mission Raniganj failed to find audiences.
When asked if he thinks Bade Miyan Chote Miya will break the string of consecutive box office failures, Akshay said: Fingers crossed, I hope so!
Akshay, who is synonymous with the box office king due to the overwhelming success rate of his films over the years, is experiencing a lull with seven of his recent films performing less than expected. While discussing how he gives his all to ensure the success of his films, Akshay, during the trailer launch, said, “We keep trying every type of film. I don't stick to just one genre. I keep jumping from one genre to another, whether it's successful or not, that's how I've always worked. I'm going to keep doing it… something social, something good, something comical, something action-oriented.
Akshay then also revealed that he is often told to stick to comedies and action films because those are the kind of films that work today. However, Akshay said that he tries to do different genres of films because doing the same types of films bore him.
He said: “I will always continue to do different types of (work). I won’t stick to one genre of thing just because people say, sir, aaj kal comedy and action bohot chal rahe hai (I’m told comedy and action works these days).” This doesn't mean I just have to act. I myself start to get bored if I do one type of thing. Be it Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, be it Airlift or Rustom, or many other films that I have made; sometimes success is there, sometimes not.
Akshay, while talking about some of his recent films which didn't do well, recalled the phase of his career where he experienced 16 consecutive failures.
He shared, It's not that I haven't seen (this phase before), there was a time when I had 16 consecutive flops in my career. But I stayed there and kept working and always will. This is a film this year that we all worked hard for and now we're going to see the results. We hope this brings good luck to us all.
Akshay's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F. It is scheduled to release on Eid, April 10.
